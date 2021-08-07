Chesterfield's Abrielle Shaw makes history at PONY Baseball World Series

Dave Boim is Abrielle Shaw’s coach at CBC. His step daughter plays baseball as well, and Boim said many male coaches tend to make misplaced assumptions about girls on the diamond.

“I think it’s a big challenge to overcome,” Boim said. “But when you see Abrielle, any coach worth their salt, it takes about two minutes to figure out what kind of player you have in terms of her talent level.”

Boim remembers one practice where his team played a game called knockout, where a coach hits ground balls to players until all but one has made an error.

As players got knocked out, they stood behind Boim while he hit grounders to the remaining players, Abrielle among them.

“She’s the best we have, she’s going to win,” Boim heard teammates say of their second baseman.

She routinely commands that level of respect because of how apparent her commitment toward and love for the game are, he said.

“She has the heart of a lion. When you watch her on the field, she’s competing at a level that most of the team is not competing at,” said Boim, who helped CBC win two games and reach the semifinal of the tournament, which included teams from all over the country.