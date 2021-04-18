College roundup: VCU completes sweep of Davidson

Four VCU pitchers combined to hold Davidson to one run on five hits, freshman third baseman Tyler Locklear hit a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and the Rams completed a four-game sweep of the Wildcats with a 3-1 win Sunday at The Diamond.

VCU freshman starter Mason Delane didn’t factor into the decision, but struck out six over five strong innings, allowing one run on three hits. Relievers Andrew Ward, Edwin Serrano and Campbell Ellis combined for four scoreless innings. Serrano earned his second win of the season, and Campbell picked up his first save with two no-hit innings.

After Davidson jumped out to a 1-0 lead, VCU (21-14, 5-3 A-10) took control with a pair of runs in the seventh. Second baseman Michael Haydak scored center fielder Hogan Brown on a single to right field before Locklear scored Haydak on a single to left. Brown had two hits, two walks, an RBI and a run scored.

Ryan Wilson homered for Davidson (19-14, 3-5).

Georgia Tech 11, No. 17 Virginia Tech 4: Right fielder Gavin Cross had two hits, drove in a run and scored a pair, but the Hokies fell victim to a late Yellow Jackets onslaught in Blacksburg.