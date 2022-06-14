Connell powers Harrisburg past Flying Squirrels in series opener

Harrisburg’s Justin Connell provided the big blows offensively and defensively as the Flying Squirrels fell 2-1 to the Senators in the opener of a six-game set in Harrisburg, Pa., on Tuesday.

Michael Gigliotti hit a solo home run, his fifth of the year, for Richmond (33-25) to begin the top of the third.

In the bottom of the fifth, Andrew Young reached base for Harrisburg (27-31), and Connell drove him in with a two-run blast, his eighth of the year.

Diego Rincones singled with a Squirrels runner on second base in the eighth, but Brandon Martorano was thrown out at home by Connell, playing right field for Harrisburg. Richmond was retired in order in the ninth.