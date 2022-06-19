Emery caps six-run rally in Flying Squirrels' win over Harrisburg

A Robert Emery home run punctuated a six-run fourth inning, lifting the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 6-3 victory over the Harrisburg Senators in the finale of six-game series in Harrisburg, Pa., on Sunday afternoon.

Richmond’s scoring flurry began with RBI singles from Armani Smith and Ricardo Genoves. Jacob Heyward added a sacrifice fly before Emery’s three-run home run put the Squirrels (37-26) up 6-0. It was his fourth of the year.

Harrisburg (28-35) scored two runs after loading the bases in the seventh. The Senators cut the lead to three in the ninth with an RBI double before Squirrels reliever Chris Wright shut the door.

Squirrels starter Bryan Brickhouse (5-4) pitched five scoreless innings, striking out five and earning the win. He allowed four hits and walked three.

The Flying Squirrels took four of six in the series, maintaining a one-game lead in the Eastern League Southwest Division.