First-place Flying Squirrels enter homestand looking to secure playoff spot

The Flying Squirrels find themselves playing meaningful games in June as they look to clinch the first-half title guaranteeing a playoff spot against the Portland Sea Dogs this week.

Entering Tuesday, the Squirrels led the Eastern League Southwest Division with a 37-26 record and were a game in front of second-place Akron RubberDucks. They’ve won their last three series, including wins over Akron and third-place Erie SeaWolves.

“This season has felt special from the moment the players arrived,” Flying Squirrels chief executive officer Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “The talent level they’re playing at has just been awesome.”

In addition to welcoming new players the Squirrels welcomed first time Double-A coach Dennis Pelfrey this season after he led the Giants High-A affiliate, the Eugene Emeralds, to a championship in 2021.

“It’s pretty cool playing playoff type baseball in June,” Pelfrey said. “The guys have risen to the occasion.”

The Squirrels will have the chance to clinch a playoff berth at The Diamond, where they have played some of their best baseball this year. Richmond entered the series 19-11 (.633) at home, with only Somerset (21-9, .700) and Erie (18-9, .667) faring better in their home ballparks among Eastern League teams.

Richmond has scored 304 runs and allowed 295 — a plus-9 run differential that ranks fourth out of six teams in the Northwest Division.

But it signals the Squirrels have come through when it’s mattered most, in close games. It’s a credit to the bullpen, which Pelfrey said has been brilliant at pitching around traffic.

“We may walk a couple guys in an inning in a close ball game but we bare down and find a way to get the next couple of guys out,” Pelfrey said. “That’s really big.”

The Squirrels have also had a productive first half on offense, leading the division in home runs (82). Sean Roby (16 homers) and the offense have rewrote much of the Squirrels’ team record books with their power explosion this season, a historical rarity at The Diamond.

Parnell said the squad has a level of camaraderie that is unique for minor league baseball as the team is in a constant state of movement with players being called up and down.

“It’s been a while since I’ve seen a team that hangs around at the dugouts after the game as much as they do,” Parnell said. “This truly feels like a team that’s played together a while and wants to win together.”

Parnell said he’s been equally pleased with how the Pelfrey’s coaching staff has gelled.

“They all just gel really, really well,” Parnell said. “I’ve been around a long time. I’ve seen things that work, I’ve seen things that haven’t worked.

“And this is certainly working.”

From an operations standpoint, Parnell said the front office has had an extra bounce in their step as they plan for the possibility of hosting the Squirrels first playoff games since 2014.

“We’re doing our best to ignite our fans with pennant fever,” Parnell said. “I don’t know that there’s any minor league city in America that can match what that’s going to feel like in late September.”

Pelfrey said knowing the team will be in the postseason will allow the squad to focus more on development in the second half of the season. He also said it’s been beneficial for his players’ development to be a part of a playoff chase.

Parnell emphasized that the team plays their best when the community comes out to cheer them on. The Squirrels lead the Eastern League in total home attendance through the first half of the season.

“To the rest of the world it might be June, but to Richmond, Virginia, its pennant-race time,” Parnell said.

Tuesday’s game

Portland 5, Flying Squirrels 2: A crowd of 4,521 at The Diamond watched Richmond drop its series-opening game to Portland.

The Flying Squirrels jumped out to 2-0 lead in the first inning following Diego Rincones’ fourth home run of the season.

Starter Kyle Harrison walked three batters and gave up a single in the fifth inning, allowing the Sea Dogs to narrow the lead to 2-1. Harrison struck out nine batters, walked three and gave up two hits in five innings.

In the eighth, Portland’s David Hamilton made his way to third base after stealing second base and reaching third on a sacrificial bunt. A wild pitch was enough to let Hamilton even the score at 2-2.

Sea Dogs first baseman Tyreque Reed driled a double to center field that put runners on third and second base in the top of the ninth with no outs.

Portland designated hitter Kole Cottam followed up with a line-drive single to left field that drove the runner from third base to put the Sea Dogs up 3-2.