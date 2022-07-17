Fitzgerald homers, but Flying Squirrels drop fourth straight to Altoona

Tyler Fitzgerald connected on his 15th home run of the season, but the Flying Squirrels fell 8-3 to the host Altoona Curve on Sunday, extending Richmond’s losing skid to four games.

Fitzgerald’s homer, a solo shot off Altoona’s Carmen Mlodzinski (3-5), tied the game 1-1 in the second inning, but the Curve quickly seized control again in the third. A two-run home run from Matt Fraizer was part of a four-run inning for the Curve, giving them the lead for good.

The early damage was done against Squirrels starter Kai-Wei Teng (5-7), who was charged with five runs over three innings and took the loss. Shane Matheny knocked in a run for Richmond but also committed his 18th error of the season.