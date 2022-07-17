 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fitzgerald homers, but Flying Squirrels drop fourth straight to Altoona

Tyler Fitzgerald connected on his 15th home run of the season, but the Flying Squirrels fell 8-3 to the host Altoona Curve on Sunday, extending Richmond’s losing skid to four games.

Fitzgerald’s homer, a solo shot off Altoona’s Carmen Mlodzinski (3-5), tied the game 1-1 in the second inning, but the Curve quickly seized control again in the third. A two-run home run from Matt Fraizer was part of a four-run inning for the Curve, giving them the lead for good.

The early damage was done against Squirrels starter Kai-Wei Teng (5-7), who was charged with five runs over three innings and took the loss. Shane Matheny knocked in a run for Richmond but also committed his 18th error of the season.

The Flying Squirrels are off for four days before returning for a nine-game homestand at The Diamond. They’ll host Bowie at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

