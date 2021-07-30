Flying Squirrels' 6-foot-11 pitcher Sean Hjelle has found second home in Richmond

“I’ve got a lot more to control, a lot more movement, a lot more going on than the average guy,” Hjelle said with a laugh, gesturing to his arms and legs.

Hjelle’s name is Norwegian, and he’s originally from Minnesota. His wife, Caroline, grew up in Henrico and went to Deep Run High. The couple met in Arizona at Hjelle’s first spring training while Caroline was doing video production for the Diamondbacks. Their son was born last April, and between the family ties and Hjelle’s year-plus with the Squirrels, the former University of Kentucky pitcher said Richmond has become a second home.

“I was planning on being here to start 2020, and with her family being here, it’s worked out perfect,” he said.

When spring training got canceled because of the pandemic, Hjelle, 24, drove from Phoenix to Richmond, and trained at The Diamond nearly every day last summer. His workout buddy was former J.R. Tucker and VMI player Matt Winn, who is no longer with the Squirrels.

“I was one of the lucky ones, actually having facilities and weight rooms and whatnot to use,” Hjelle said.

“I was very fortunate compared to a lot of guys that had to figure it out with do-it-yourself home projects.”