Flying Squirrels' 6-foot-11 pitcher Sean Hjelle has found second home in Richmond

At the time of his biggest growth spurt, Flying Squirrels starting pitcher Sean Hjelle (pronounced “jelly”) didn’t realize how much his body was changing.
The 6-foot-11 right-hander, ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the Giants organization by MLB.com, was 6-0 the August before eighth grade. By May of the following year, he was 6-8.
“Everything felt the same to me,” said Hjelle, who last pitched for Richmond Wednesday, going six innings with two earned runs and five strikeouts. On the season, he’s 3-2 with a 3.53 ERA.
“It may not have looked that way to someone else, who may have seen a little wackiness or goofiness. But to me it all still felt the same.”
If Hjelle becomes a major leaguer, he’d tie the record for the tallest player in MLB history — right hander Jon Rauch was 6-11 and pitched in the bigs from 2004 to 2013. Some 7-footers have pitched in the minors.
The biggest advantage to his stature, Hjelle said, is that every inch of extension closer to the plate is a perceived mile an hour on the ball. So Hjelle’s heavy, two-seam, sinking fastball can appear faster to hitters than the 93-95 mph that the radar gun reads.
Repetition of mechanics and controlling body function can be harder for Hjelle than for most, so he focuses on consistency in his training regimen.
“I’ve got a lot more to control, a lot more movement, a lot more going on than the average guy,” Hjelle said with a laugh, gesturing to his arms and legs.
Hjelle’s name is Norwegian, and he’s originally from Minnesota. His wife, Caroline, grew up in Henrico and went to Deep Run High. The couple met in Arizona at Hjelle’s first spring training while Caroline was doing video production for the Diamondbacks. Their son was born last April, and between the family ties and Hjelle’s year-plus with the Squirrels, the former University of Kentucky pitcher said Richmond has become a second home.
“I was planning on being here to start 2020, and with her family being here, it’s worked out perfect,” he said.
When spring training got canceled because of the pandemic, Hjelle, 24, drove from Phoenix to Richmond, and trained at The Diamond nearly every day last summer. His workout buddy was former J.R. Tucker and VMI player Matt Winn, who is no longer with the Squirrels.
“I was one of the lucky ones, actually having facilities and weight rooms and whatnot to use,” Hjelle said.
“I was very fortunate compared to a lot of guys that had to figure it out with do-it-yourself home projects.”
Hjelle is a “fastball-first pitcher” who relies on that heavy two-seamer and his downward plane to create deception and induce lots of ground balls. He’s also got a four-seamer, changeup and curve with slurve-type action.
No matter how long the 2018 second-round pick stays in the River City, he said Richmond has solidified a special place in his heart.
“With how much travel we do in baseball, it’s hard to call a place home. You’re moving around, you’re in the season six months of the year and trying to figure out the other six,” he said.
“Stability in terms of where you live isn’t exactly a strong suit in this career. So being able to call this place home, it’s just a comfort thing, to come back here, my family is here and it’s great to have them with me. It makes it that much more special.”
