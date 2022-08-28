Flying Squirrels can't hang with Angel Martinez, RubberDucks in series-ending loss

Kyle Harrison struck out seven batters over five innings, but the Flying Squirrels couldn’t hang with Angel Martinez and the Akron RubberDucks in a 5-2 loss on Sunday afternoon, concluding a six-game series in Akron, Ohio.

Shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald drove in both of Richmond’s runs in the third inning with a two-run triple.

Harrison had allowed just one hit until the fourth inning, when Micah Pries walked and Martinez homered to tie the game 2-2 for Akron. Harrison allowed three hits and three walks.

Martinez pushed the RubberDucks ahead with an sacrifice fly in the sixth. The hosts added two more in the eighth on a double from Pries and a triple from Martinez. Akron’s bullpen had five relievers combine for six scoreless innings.