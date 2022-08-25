Flying Squirrels can't recover after Akron's first-inning homer in 5-2 loss

The Richmond Flying Squirrels couldn’t climb back from a 3-0 first-inning deficit in a 5-2 loss to the Akron RubberDucks in Akron, Ohio, on Thursday.

Richmond starter Keaton Winn (1-1) allowed a pair of hits and then a three-run home run to Akron first baseman Jhonkensy Noel before recording an out in the opening frame. He settled down after the rough start, lasting six innings and allowing one more run the rest of the way, but he took the loss.

Noel added a triple in the eighth and totaled four RBIs.

Tristan Peters, Brett Auerbach and Casey Schmitt chipped in two hits apiece for the Flying Squirrels, with Peters and Schmitt each driving in a run.