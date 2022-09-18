Flying Squirrels cap regular season with 3-1 win, record attendance numbers

Will Wilson and Jacob Heyward homered, and the Richmond Flying Squirrels closed their regular season with a 3-1 victory over the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Squirrels drew 406,520 fans (6,160 per game) to The Diamond in 2022, finishing with the highest attendance across all 30 Double-A teams.

Richmond starter Matt Frisbee (6-10) allowed one run over five innings, striking out 10 and walking none.

The SeaWolves claimed the second-half Southwest Division title via a tiebreaker.

Richmond will begin the Eastern League playoffs in Erie on Tuesday before returning to The Diamond for Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Thursday.