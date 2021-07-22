Flying Squirrels' comeback falls short in 6-5 loss to Akron

The Flying Squirrels battled back from a five-run deficit to put the tying run at second base in the ninth inning, but they couldn't finish off the comeback, settling for a 6-5 loss against the Akron RubberDucks in Akron, Ohio, on Thursday night.

Richmond (38-31) trailed 6-1 entering the eighth inning. Luis Alexander Basabe put the ball in play with the bases loaded and no outs, and an error by Akron third baseman Ike Freeman allowed two runners to score. Frankie Tostado closed the gap to two by driving in a run on a double play.

In the ninth, Will Wilson walked to lead off the inning, and Vince Fernandez reached on an error, while Wilson advanced to third. Diego Rincones singled home Wilson and moved Fernandez to second with one out, but Basabe struck out and Tostado flied out to end the threat and the game.

Sean Hjelle (3-2) took the loss for Richmond. The 6-foot-11 righty allowed four runs over five innings.

Simon Whiteman paced the Flying Squirrels' offense with three hits, including a double, from the leadoff spot.