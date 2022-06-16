Flying Squirrels drop 2-1 decision at Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Jake Alu hit a sacrifice fly to score Jecksson Flores in the fifth inning as the Harrisburg Senators edged the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-1 in an Eastern League game Thursday night.

Armani Smith drove in the lone run for Richmond (34-26) with a double that scored Tyler Fitzgerald in the fourth inning. Smith, Diego Rincones and Ricardo Genoves had two hits apiece for the Flying Squirrels.

Harrisburg (28-32) scored its other run on a single by Drew Millas in the fourth inning.

Richmond starter Jake Dahlberg (3-3) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out three.