Flying Squirrels drop second straight game with 6-3 loss in Harrisburg
Despite outhitting the host Senators 12-8, the Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped their second straight game, falling to Harrisburg 6-3 on Saturday night.

Starter Tristan Beck (1-2) took the loss for Richmond (8-3), giving up four runs over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five and allowed six hits and a walk.

David Villar collected three hits for the Flying Squirrels, who set a team record earlier in the week with its eighth straight victory. Vince Fernandez provided a pinch-hit solo home run in the ninth inning.

Kyle Mottice tallied a pair of hits, including a double, but also a pair of errors at second base.

K.J. Harrison homered for the Senators (3-8).

