Flying Squirrels fall to Portland in extra innings to open series

Armani Smith hit a seventh-inning, game-tying homer to force extra innings, but the Flying Squirrels eventually fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 5-4 in 10 in the opener of a six-game set in Portland, Maine.

Richmond pulled ahead in the top of the 10th with a sacrifice fly. Portland responded with its own sac fly before Alex Binelas delivered a game-winning hit.

Designated hitter Diego Rincones recorded three hits for the Flying Squirrels. Smith’s solo homer was his second with Richmond.

Sea Dogs leadoff hitter David Hamilton swiped his 51st base of the season.

— From staff reports

What every parent of high school athletes should know about keeping their kids safe

