Flying Squirrels fall to Portland in final game of road trip

Second baseman Carter Aldrete drove in four runs, but the Flying Squirrels couldn’t keep pace with the Portland Sea Dogs in a 10-7 loss to end a six-game set in Portland, Maine, on Sunday afternoon.

Squirrels starter Wil Jensen (1-2) was tagged for eight runs (seven earned) over 4 2/3 innings and took the loss.

He allowed three home runs, two coming from Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder, who is rehabbing with the Sea Dogs. Refsnyder’s first blast came on Jensen’s first pitch in the bottom of the first.

Aldrete delivered two-run knocks in the fourth and ninth innings for Richmond. Jacob Heyward added a two-run single in the four-run ninth.