Flying Squirrels falter in 9-4 loss to Bowie Baysox
The Flying Squirrels were boosted from homers by Frankie Tostado and Vince Fernandez, but they couldn’t keep up with a humming Baysox offense in a 9-4 loss in Bowie, Md., on Tuesday night.

Tostado hit his seventh of the year and Fernandez hit his eighth in the second inning, giving Richmond (29-26) an early 3-0 cushion in its series opener with Bowie.

But the Baysox nullified that lead in the bottom of the inning then took a 4-3 lead in the third, chasing Flying Squirrels starter Trenton Toplikar in the process.

Toplikar (1-5) was charged with the loss, allowing four runs and two homers over his two-plus innings of work.

The Baysox continued to pile on their lead with runs in the next three innings, holding an 8-3 lead after six.

Top Orioles prospect Adley Rutschman collected two hits and two runs for Bowie (32-21).

