Flying Squirrels honor fallen heroes on Military Appreciation Night

A color guard, fireworks and emotional unfurling of the American flag preceded the Flying Squirrels’ game Saturday at The Diamond against the Bowie Baysox, as Richmond honored fallen heroes on its annual Military Appreciation Night.

It’s a personal evening for Squirrels vice president and COO Todd “Parney” Parnell, whose father and several uncles served in the military. If he has two regrets in life, Parnell said, it’s that he never learned to play an instrument, and that he never served in the military.

“It’s always one of the most poignant nights of the year because we all come together to say thank you to those people, particularly the people whose loved ones gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Parnell said.

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, which offers care to those grieving the loss of a loved one who died while serving or as a result of service, works with the Squirrels to honor the families of fallen service members. Every Squirrels player wore the name of a fallen service member on the back of their jerseys, and gave those jerseys to the families of the heroes they honored after the game.

Jon Ganues of TAPS and the Virginia Defense Force served in the Army from 1970 to 1999. In 2009, one of Ganues’ sons, who was in the Air Force, took his own life.