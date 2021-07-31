Flying Squirrels honor fallen heroes on Military Appreciation Night

A color guard, fireworks and emotional unfurling of the American flag preceded the Flying Squirrels’ game Saturday at The Diamond against the Bowie Baysox, as Richmond honored fallen heroes on its annual Military Appreciation Night.
It’s a personal evening for Squirrels vice president and COO Todd “Parney” Parnell, whose father and several uncles served in the military. If he has two regrets in life, Parnell said, it’s that he never learned to play an instrument, and that he never served in the military.
“It’s always one of the most poignant nights of the year because we all come together to say thank you to those people, particularly the people whose loved ones gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Parnell said.
The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, which offers care to those grieving the loss of a loved one who died while serving or as a result of service, works with the Squirrels to honor the families of fallen service members. Every Squirrels player wore the name of a fallen service member on the back of their jerseys, and gave those jerseys to the families of the heroes they honored after the game.
Jon Ganues of TAPS and the Virginia Defense Force served in the Army from 1970 to 1999. In 2009, one of Ganues’ sons, who was in the Air Force, took his own life.
“That event turned our lives upside down. For about two years, we were existing, but not really living. Then we found TAPS, and they were able to connect us with others who’d experienced similar losses,” Ganues said.
“We were able to finally start grieving, and started living again. The organization does that for folks every day of the year.”
Since 1994, TAPS has served more than 90,000 families, Ganues said. Whether they’ve lost loves ones through combat, illness, suicide or other circumstances, the bonds among the TAPS community have allowed its members to process their trauma together.
“It’s extremely strong, we consider ourselves family,” Ganues said. “You meet other people and share stories, and those bonds and connections are, most of the time, lifelong.”
Jonathan Cotten and The Good Feet Store in Short Pump started working with TAPS and the Flying Squirrels in 2016. Cotten helped Ganues and the families of fallen service members unfurl the flag in left field before the game.
“We just believed so much in their mission and what they do,” Cotten said of TAPS. “To be in business, to live in peace as a citizen, that’s due to the sacrifices these families have made to keep us free. ... We’re blessed to be able to do it, it’s a privilege. They’re heroes, to me.”
The players’ jerseys featured camo sleeves. Before the top of the sixth inning, “God Bless the U.S.A” played, and fans in attendance sang along vociferously. In the seventh inning stretch, “God Bless America” induced a hearty cheer.
Ganues thanked Cotten and the Squirrels for providing the TAPS families a forum to come together and celebrate the lives of their loved ones. Most of the families don’t know about the jersey exchange until after the game, Ganues said. When they receive them, it’s an emotional moment for the players and families alike.
“Inviting these families out every year on this night, it means a lot to them, especially the ones whose first experience it is with TAPS,” Ganues said. “We just appreciate that very much.”
Note: On Friday, Squirrels starter Caleb Kilian was included in the trade that sent Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants. Kilian had been one of Richmond’s best pitchers this season, posting a 6-2 record with a 2.13 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 84⅔ innings.
Saturday’s game
In front of 7,321 fans at The Diamond, Flying Squirrels pitching held Bowie to just two hits, but Richmond couldn’t capitalize on its scoring opportunities in a 2-1 loss.
Sandro Fabian scored the first run for Richmond (39-38) on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second. Bowie (45-30) answered in the third with a two-run home run by Richie Martin, and that was all the scoring in a quick contest that lasted two hours, 36 minutes.
Richmond starter Michael Plassmeyer went seven but took the loss, allowing two runs on one hit with six strikeouts. Drew Rom struck out six over five innings of one-run ball to earn the win, and Diogenes Almengo worked a perfect ninth to earn the save.
Friday’s game
Will Wilson hit a solo home run, but the Flying Squirrels squandered a 3-0 lead Friday night at The Diamond in a 5-3 loss to the Bowie Baysox in front of 5,214 fans.
Richmond (39-37) jumped on top in the second inning when Bryan Torres singled to score Diego Rincones and give the Squirrels a 1-0 lead. Wilson hit a no-doubter over the left field fence in the following frame to make it 2-0. Vince Fernandez singled to right with runners on second and third and two down in the fifth to make it 3-0, but Franke Tostado was cut down at home on a perfect throw from Baysox right fielder Kyle Stowers.
Bowie (44-30) flipped the script in the sixth when Malquin Canelo hit a two-run home run to left. Stowers completed the comeback in the seventh with a three-run homer to straightaway center field. Baysox reliever Felix Bautista tossed a perfect ninth to earn the save.
Frank Rubio gave up three runs in ⅓ of an inning and took the loss, while Steven Klimek pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win.
