Flying Squirrels' pitching prospect Blake Rivera channels Flying Squirrels roots in stint with Richmond

San Francisco Giants pitching prospect Blake Rivera may be in his first full season of Double-A ball. But it's not the first time the Smiths Station, Alabama native has been a Flying Squirrel.

Rivera, typically a reliever this season who made a spot start Wednesday in Richmond's 4-3 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats, played on a Dixie League team named after the Flying Squirrels when he was 12 or 13 years old.

"My Mom quickly reminded me of it awhile ago when I first got drafted, looking at the [Giants] affiliates" Rivera said, grinning and standing outside the Squirrels' dugout prior to Thursday's game against Hartford.

"Especially when I got out here she was like 'Send me a picture. Remember this?' So it's pretty cool."

Born and raised in small-town Alabama, Rivera, an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, won a state championship while at Smiths Station High.

"Just normal, Southern living and playing baseball," Rivera said of his upbringing.

He played junior college ball at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, Al., where notable major league pitchers Craig Kimbrel (Braves, Red Sox, Padres, Cubs, White Sox, currently with the LA Dodgers) and Derek Holland (Rangers, White Sox, Giants, Cubs, Pirates, Tigers, currently in the Blue Jays organization) plied their craft.

Rivera didn't have big Division I offers out of high school. After going on a couple visits and seeking the advice of his family and coaches, he decided to go the junior college route despite always dreaming of playing at an SEC school.

"The JUCO route for me was probably the best decision I've made, I got there and got to really work," Rivera said.

"There was no schedule, if you wanted to get after it, you got after it."

Rivera said he'd "definitely" recommend the junior college route for any high school ballplayer who may not be getting the offers they'd hoped for, but wants a place to continue playing the game they love and to develop at their own pace.

"There's a lot of [Major League] guys that went to smaller schools, you can dream of playing at big schools but if you're right on the edge of that JUCO's the route," he said.

"You get those one or two years where you can develop, maybe transfer after a couple years."

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft (106th overall), Rivera is rated as the No. 30 overall prospect in the Giants organization by FanGraphs.com, and spent the past three seasons fluctuating between different levels of Single-A.

He worked three innings in Wednesday's spot start, his first of the season, giving up one run on one hit with a walk and two strikeouts. He said his sinker was really working for him, helping him induce plenty of ground balls to produce easy outs. He also threw some good changeups late in counts to get some swing-and-misses.

He's been a starter much of his career, so the fill-in job "felt like stepping into old boots."

"It's what I've always done, this is the first year I've been in the pen, that's been the biggest adjustment," he said, adding that a full day of preparation makes starting much different to relieving psychologically.

"Getting back out there starting, it really felt normal. ... Relieving, you don't get that time to prep your body. But luckily, we get adrenaline. If you're not getting adrenaline, you probably shouldn't play."

Of the "opener" concept which has these days become relatively common at the major league level, Rivera said having relievers start games isn't a bad idea.

"If you've got an elite guy that you can throw out there for the first inning or two, that can get the confidence of the other team down," he said.

"Then your starter comes in and throws six behind that to a less confident team, it usually works out pretty well."

Rivera has dealt with a handful of injuries (back, shoulder) in his first couple years of minor league ball. He said, so long as he's healthy, his development is progressing according to plan.

"When I'm healthy, I'm confident," he said. "When I'm confident, I usually pitch pretty well."