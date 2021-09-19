Flying Squirrels prevail in season finale, finish with winning record for first time since 2015

After falling in four straight games and dropping to .500 for the season, the Richmond Flying Squirrels rebounded in their final game of 2021 on Sunday, defeating the host Erie SeaWolves 3-1 and securing their first winning record since 2015.

Richmond closed the Double-A Northeast season at 57-56. It finished 72-68 in ’15, the last season Jose Alguacil was manager.

Sunday’s game was scoreless through eight innings. Mitchell Tolman singled and Diego Rincones walked to lead off the top of the ninth for the Flying Squirrels.

David Villar then doubled in a run, and Sandro Fabian brought in two more with a one-out double.

In the bottom of the ninth, Richmond reliever Patrick Ruotolo allowed a solo home run with two outs, but he struck out the final batter to notch his 11th save.

Squirrels righty Akeel Morris matched a career high with 10 strikeouts over five scoreless frames. He allowed five hits and a walk.