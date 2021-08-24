 Skip to main content
Flying Squirrels routed by Altoona 16-5 in series opener
Cal Mitchell and the Altoona Curve piled up 20 hits — 18 of them singles — to overwhelm the Richmond Flying Squirrels 16-5 in the first game of their Double-A Northeast series in Altoona, Pa., on Tuesday night.

Mitchell recorded five hits and five RBIs for the Curve (51-44), which scored four runs in the first inning, five runs in the second and three runs apiece in the fourth and fifth. Rodolfo Castro recorded two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for Altoona, and Oneil Cruz added three hits, four runs and a pair of steals.

The Flying Squirrels (49-48) tallied 12 hits and did most of their damage in a four-run third inning. Diego Rincones homered in the third, and Andres Angulo went yard in the fourth. Angulo paced Richmond with three hits and two runs.

Richmond starter Michael Plassmeyer (2-7) was chased after recording just two outs. He allowed four runs on six hits and a walk, and he was charged with the loss. The Squirrels bullpen didn’t fare much better, allowing the other 12 runs, all earned, on 14 hits and six walks.

Game 2 of the series is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

