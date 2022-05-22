 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flying Squirrels shelled in 19-8 series-closing loss to Altoona

 Richmond Flying Squirrels

The Altoona Curve exploded for eight runs in the first inning, evaporating an early three-run deficit, and continued to pile on the scoring in a 19-8 rout of the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the finale of an Eastern League series in Altoona, Pa., on Sunday.

Frankie Tostado put Richmond up in the first inning with a two-run double, and Jacob Heyward tacked on a run with a sacrifice fly.

But the Squirrels’ lead wouldn’t make it to the second inning.

Altoona hit two homers in the eight-run bottom of the first and added three more in the second on a blast from Lolo Sanchez for a 11-3 lead.

Blake Sabol hit the Curve’s fourth homer of the game in the fifth inning.

Shane Matheny, Brett Auerbach and Brandon Martorano homered for Richmond. Starter Gray Fenter was charged for six runs and recorded just two outs.

The Flying Squirrels return to Richmond for a six-game set with the Hartford Yard Goats at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at The Diamond.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baseball reacts to release of letter that outlined Yankees' sign-stealing methods in 2015 and 2016

Baseball reacts to release of letter that outlined Yankees' sign-stealing methods in 2015 and 2016

NEW YORK — After years of speculation and failed legal arguments, the “Yankees letter” became public before Tuesday’s games began. It confirms that the Yankees’ players used the video replay room to steal signs and decode pitch sequences in 2015 and 2016 and tried to use runners on second base to relay them to the hitters. While it will not matter to fans of teams like the Astros and Red Sox, ...

