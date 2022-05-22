Flying Squirrels shelled in 19-8 series-closing loss to Altoona

The Altoona Curve exploded for eight runs in the first inning, evaporating an early three-run deficit, and continued to pile on the scoring in a 19-8 rout of the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the finale of an Eastern League series in Altoona, Pa., on Sunday.

Frankie Tostado put Richmond up in the first inning with a two-run double, and Jacob Heyward tacked on a run with a sacrifice fly.

But the Squirrels’ lead wouldn’t make it to the second inning.

Altoona hit two homers in the eight-run bottom of the first and added three more in the second on a blast from Lolo Sanchez for a 11-3 lead.

Blake Sabol hit the Curve’s fourth homer of the game in the fifth inning.

Shane Matheny, Brett Auerbach and Brandon Martorano homered for Richmond. Starter Gray Fenter was charged for six runs and recorded just two outs.