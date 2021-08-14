Flying Squirrels squander big lead in 10-9 loss to Baysox

The Flying Squirrels squandered a four-run lead, allowing five runs in the seventh and final inning in the first game of a doubleheader, and fell to the Bowie Baysox 10-9 in Bowie, Md., on Saturday night. Game 2 was still underway at press time.

Squirrels reliever Ronnie Williams started the seventh inning after entering the game back in the fourth. He allowed two singles and a homer, with Bowie (52-34) cutting the lead to one, before he was removed for Patrick Ruotolo. Williams hadn’t allowed a hit or a walk in 2ª innings before the final frame.

Ruotolo allowed another single and then recorded the first out of the inning on a sacrifice bunt. A one-out walk put the winning run at first base, and Patrick Dorrian doubled on the next pitch to drive in both runners and win the game.

Ruotolo (3-1) was charged with the loss and his third blown save of the season. Squirrels starter Matt Frisbee allowed five runs over 3⅓ innings.

Richmond (43-45) initially seized control in the game with a six-run third inning, which included a triple by Sandro Fabian and doubles by David Villar and Vince Fernandez.