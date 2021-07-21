Flying Squirrels' winning streak ends at four in loss to RubberDucks

The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ four-game winning streak ended on Wednesday when Cody Morris delivered five scoreless innings in the Akron RubberDucks’ 3-0 home victory.

It was the second shutout loss for Richmond (38-30) this season. Akron (39-27) scored runs in three consecutive innings to secure the victory.

Morris allowed two hits and a walk and struck out seven. Akron’s bullpen allowed just two hits and struck out five.

An RBI double by Richie Palacios in the sixth, an RBI single by Mike Rivera in the seventh and Chris Roller’s RBI single in the eighth gave Akron a 3-0 lead.

Through the first three innings, Richmond starter Caleb Kilian (3-1) retired the first nine batters and struck out three. Kilian went six innings, allowing four hits and one run with six strikeouts.