 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flying Squirrels' winning streak ends at four in loss to RubberDucks
0 Comments

Flying Squirrels' winning streak ends at four in loss to RubberDucks

  • 0

The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ four-game winning streak ended on Wednesday when Cody Morris delivered five scoreless innings in the Akron RubberDucks’ 3-0 home victory.

It was the second shutout loss for Richmond (38-30) this season. Akron (39-27) scored runs in three consecutive innings to secure the victory.

Morris allowed two hits and a walk and struck out seven. Akron’s bullpen allowed just two hits and struck out five.

An RBI double by Richie Palacios in the sixth, an RBI single by Mike Rivera in the seventh and Chris Roller’s RBI single in the eighth gave Akron a 3-0 lead.

Through the first three innings, Richmond starter Caleb Kilian (3-1) retired the first nine batters and struck out three. Kilian went six innings, allowing four hits and one run with six strikeouts.

Game 3 of the series is Thursday night at 6:35. Right-hander Sean Hjelle (3-1, 3.21) will start for Richmond against left-hander Adam Scott (0-1, 5.40).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why have we not seen the Boston Red Sox booked as a road favorite?

Related to this story

Most Popular

George W. Bush among donors to Bobby Valentine's mayoral bid
Professional

George W. Bush among donors to Bobby Valentine's mayoral bid

  • Updated

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine has raised about $300,000 for his independent campaign for mayor of Stamford, Connecticut, since announcing his bid in May, including donations from former President George W. Bush and other high-profile Republicans.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News