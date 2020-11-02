Former Hokies baseball coach Chuck Hartman dies

Chuck Hartman, the winningest coach in the history of Virginia Tech athletics, died Monday night at the age of 85.

Virginia Tech announced the death of the former Hokies baseball coach Monday night. Mr. Hartman died in hospice care at a Blacksburg nursing home, according to former Virginia Tech player and assistant coach Jon Hartness.

Hartness said Mr. Hartman had been hospitalized after suffering a bad fall in August. Mr. Hartman had then gone into a rehab facility before being moved to a nursing home, said Hartness. Mr. Hartman was placed in hospice care last week, said Hartness.

Hartness said he will remember Mr. Hartman for “making the game fun.”

“He wasn’t just all about work,” Hartness said. “When you hit the field, you played hard and gave it everything you had, and you had a little fun along the way. He taught a lot of kids about life and how to play the game the right way.”

Mr. Hartman steered the Hokies from 1979-2006. He won 961 games in 28 seasons with the Hokies, and guided Tech to four NCAA tournament berths.

Mr. Hartman was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.