Former Steward and Virginia Tech pitcher Nic Enright, a reliever for the Miami Marlins, revealed on social media Monday that he's been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of blood cancer.

In his message, Enright, The Times-Dispatch's All-Metro player of the year in 2015, said he was diagnosed in December and has since completed his first round of treatments.

"My goal is to use my platform to provide hope and inspiration to others who fight their battles with cancer," he wrote.

Enright, who battled injuries during his time at Virginia Tech, was taken by the Cleveland Guardians (still called the Indians at the time) in the 20th round of the 2019 draft. The 26-year-old has been a full-time reliever as a pro, and he recorded a 2.88 ERA with 87 strikeouts over 65.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last season in the Guardians' organization.

The Marlins took Enright with the ninth pick of this winter's Rule 5 draft, meaning he was going to get an opportunity to stick on Miami's major league roster this season. He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo are others in the sport who were previously diagnosed with the same condition.