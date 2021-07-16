Frankie Tostado's selective approach has him powering Flying Squirrels in first Double-A season

“I just wanted to make sure I reinvent my swing to keep it consistent, to make sure I’m kind of the same person every day,” Tostado said.

For Tostado, there’s still room to improve other aspects of his game such as fielding and speed. But he’s always had confidence in his offensive abilities as a power hitter. He identifies as an “extra-base hit” man who delivers good shots into the gaps, but knows he wants to learn how to use the other side of the field more often than he does.

That confidence that he has when he steps up to the plate stems from keeping things simple. If he walks away from the plate and feels like he got himself out, that’s OK, he said. The important thing is that pitchers don’t feel like they threw him out.

Despite the confidence boost that Tostado is currently riding behind the best hitting season of his career thus far, he tries to keep everything steady and stick to routine. During his season with the Giants AZL Rookie League team, his first in professional baseball, he had 20 consecutive games with a hit. Ten games in, he said people were telling him about the streak, and reminding him that he was heating up. He tried to ignore it.