Frankie Tostado's selective approach has him powering Flying Squirrels in first Double-A season

Since seventh grade, Frankie Tostado has kept the same routine as he prepares to bat.
He steps into the batter’s box with his left foot first and does the sign of the cross, something he said he watched his dad do on the baseball field while he was growing up. He says it’s a reminder to him of the message his family taught him: count your blessings, because every pitch that you get to play baseball is a blessing.
Then he taps home plate twice with his bat, “bang bang,” and finally he’s in his stance and ready to attack.
“It’s like the little things like that for me, keep me locked in,” Tostado said on Friday. “That’s the one thing that has stuck with me since I started playing baseball to now, that just reminds me of being young, playing baseball and having fun.”
But for Tostado, that routine — which he said he repeats between every single pitch — is the only thing that’s remained constant throughout his baseball career. His winding path brought him from the Giants AZL (Rookie League) to the Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A) to the Flying Squirrels, all since 2018. Along the way, he’s reinvented his swing, one that’s built him into a lethal offensive player for the Flying Squirrels.
In his first season of Double-A baseball, Tostado’s leading Richmond in numerous hitting categories, including batting average (.293), RBIs (40) and hits (60). The first baseman made “a big jump” when he came to Richmond, according to manager José Alguacil, and that included a slow start. But now, Alguacil calls Tostado one of the team’s most improved players.
“He’s been doing more damage, but why? Because he’s attacking the area that he knows he can do damage and laid off the pitches that get him in trouble,” Alguacil said. “He knows where to attack.”
Tostado has learned to become more selective with the pitches he attacks, Alguacil said. The players use the analytics and stats provided by the team’s staff member, and Tostado has used them to make a larger impact during his at-bats. In the beginning of the season, during his slow start, he was swinging too much, Alguacil said.
Now, he’s grown more disciplined. He’s more selective about the pitches he swings at.
Tostado likes using the pitching machine during pregame batting practice, Alguacil said. Tostado said he sets it up to mimic the style of that day’s pitcher, calibrating it to be as close as possible to the opponent’s fastball so that he’s prepared. About a month and a half ago, he created a routine with hitting coach Doug Clark that helped Tostado get into rhythm before games, Alguacil said.
“I’m very routine oriented, I like to make sure that my day is the same, so nothing feels off,” Tostado said. “Because if I do something different one game and I have a bad game, I’m thinking like ‘Dang, I shouldn’t have done that.’ I get in my own head.”
After the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tostado reinvented his swing. He took a couple months off to spend time with family in Southern California, but then he went back to work. He worked on getting his foot down earlier, getting rid of the toe-tap during his at-bat routine. He worked on keeping his hands back. And then, he said he could just “let my bat work the way it could.”
“I just wanted to make sure I reinvent my swing to keep it consistent, to make sure I’m kind of the same person every day,” Tostado said.
For Tostado, there’s still room to improve other aspects of his game such as fielding and speed. But he’s always had confidence in his offensive abilities as a power hitter. He identifies as an “extra-base hit” man who delivers good shots into the gaps, but knows he wants to learn how to use the other side of the field more often than he does.
That confidence that he has when he steps up to the plate stems from keeping things simple. If he walks away from the plate and feels like he got himself out, that’s OK, he said. The important thing is that pitchers don’t feel like they threw him out.
Despite the confidence boost that Tostado is currently riding behind the best hitting season of his career thus far, he tries to keep everything steady and stick to routine. During his season with the Giants AZL Rookie League team, his first in professional baseball, he had 20 consecutive games with a hit. Ten games in, he said people were telling him about the streak, and reminding him that he was heating up. He tried to ignore it.
“I was just trying to ride the wave, and it’s great when you do stuff like that because then it shows that your work is paying off, but I also try not to let moments like that get me too high,” Tostado said. “Because when you get too high, you have a hard crash down.”
The same applies to his current hot streak. It’s about consistency and, of course, routine.
Friday’s game
An eighth-inning two run-homer from Vince Fernandez lifted the Flying Squirrels over Somerset, 6-4, on Friday.
Richmond trailed 2-0 early after Sean Hjelle gave up back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning. But the Flying Squirrels bounced back with four combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings to win their second game of a six-game series against the Patriots.
The come-from-behind win started when Heliot Ramos advanced to second base on a caught-stealing error to cut Somerset’s lead to 3-2. Ramos scored on David Villar’s single moments later to tie the game, and then Fernandez’s sacrifice fly scored Will Wilson to give Richmond a one-run lead.
The Patriots tied the game the following inning, but Fernandez won the game in the eighth. Richmond will play the fifth of the six-game series on Saturday.