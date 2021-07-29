Glen Allen's Babe Ruth League All-Star team headed to Cal Ripken World Series

After fighting through the elimination brackets of both the state and regional tournaments, the 10U Babe Ruth League All-Stars of the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association are headed to the Cal Ripken World Series from Aug. 5-14 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Williamsburg won the state title but had already accepted an invitation to the World Series because they won the Southeast Regional in 2019.

Glen Allen, which finished second at state, then went on to earn its own berth in the World Series by winning this year’s Southeast Regional in Lawrenceburg, Tenn., advancing out of the elimination bracket with five wins in three days to set up a win-or-go-home regional championship, which they won 3-2 over a team from North Carolina that had beaten them earlier in the tournament.

Manager Scott Paciocco said after the right fielder made a diving grab to win the region title, the emotions of a long summer grind spilled over as the team embraced one another.

“There was relief, there was sheer excitement, there were probably a handful of tears shed by everybody on that baseball field and in our stands,” Paciocco said, adding that the team only traveled with 11 players, so everyone has gotten chances to contribute.