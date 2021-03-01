Goochland's Ben Verlander will join Fox Sports as a baseball analyst this year

After Verlander's sophomore season, Finwood sat him down in his office and told him that, if he wanted to play professionally, he needed to pick one -- pitching or hitting.

He was a marginally better hitter, and so he chose life in the field and batter's box. But another key factor drove the decision, too.

"I wanted to create my own path," Verlander said. "I love my brother and I'm super proud of him and his career. But I wanted to have my own story. And my story isn't the same, it's a very unique and different story and that's part of the reason I wanted to be a hitter."

The renewed commitment came to fruition immediately -- Verlander hit .367 his junior year (2013) with 11 home runs and 37 RBI en route to All-American honors. He then left ODU for the draft, proceeding to spend 2014-17 jumping around different levels of Single-A.

Verlander made an assortment of cherished memories in his pro career, not the least of which is the first and only time he faced his brother in a game setting.

It was spring training in Florida, and Ben was playing on a field adjacent to the one Justin was starting a game on. Ben asked a minor league administrator if he could jump in the other game momentarily to face Justin, and got the OK.