Goochland's Ben Verlander will join Fox Sports as a baseball analyst this year

Even during his playing career, Goochland High graduate and former All-American at Old Dominion University Ben Verlander believed that he was put on this earth to talk about baseball.
"When I finished playing, I knew the direction I wanted to go in," he said.
He'll get that opportunity on a national scale, having been signed as Fox Sports' newest MLB contributor.
Ben is the younger brother of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, an MVP and two-time Cy Young winner. Both played at Goochland and ODU. Ben was drafted by the Detroit Tigers -- at the time, Justin's team -- in the 14th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
Along with catcher John Hicks, who is one of Ben's best friends, that made three Goochland grads in the Tigers organization all at once.
Verlander was a pitcher and played outfield at Goochland, and in his first two years at ODU under current Monarchs coach Chris Finwood.
"[ODU] is where the switch flipped for me,"he said. "It's where I realized, 'You know, I can do this.'"
But as both a pitcher and hitter, he was "an average Division I baseball player." It wasn't until a life-changing conversation with Finwood that his career took off.
After Verlander's sophomore season, Finwood sat him down in his office and told him that, if he wanted to play professionally, he needed to pick one -- pitching or hitting.
He was a marginally better hitter, and so he chose life in the field and batter's box. But another key factor drove the decision, too.
"I wanted to create my own path," Verlander said. "I love my brother and I'm super proud of him and his career. But I wanted to have my own story. And my story isn't the same, it's a very unique and different story and that's part of the reason I wanted to be a hitter."
The renewed commitment came to fruition immediately -- Verlander hit .367 his junior year (2013) with 11 home runs and 37 RBI en route to All-American honors. He then left ODU for the draft, proceeding to spend 2014-17 jumping around different levels of Single-A.
Verlander made an assortment of cherished memories in his pro career, not the least of which is the first and only time he faced his brother in a game setting.
It was spring training in Florida, and Ben was playing on a field adjacent to the one Justin was starting a game on. Ben asked a minor league administrator if he could jump in the other game momentarily to face Justin, and got the OK.
So Ben hid behind the dugout as the leadoff hitter popped out to right field. Justin turned to watch the ball get caught and, upon turning back around, saw for the first time in his life his brother digging in to face him.
Ben, the career minor leaguer, saw just one pitch from Justin, the former MVP.
Crack.
Ben sent Justin's fastball soaring over the center field fence for a home run. The catcher, James McCann, took his helmet off to laugh. Justin was initially perturbed, but allowed himself a smirk at the end.
"I touch home, I run back to my other field and I never come back," Ben said, laughing. The brothers were rooming together at spring training, and Justin asked later that night why Ben didn't come back to face him again.
"I don't ever want to face you again in my life," Ben responded.
He is 1-for-1 with a homer off Justin Verlander, and he plans to keep it that way.
During his time with the organization, Ben also fostered a pair of close relationships with Tigers legends Al Kaline and Kirk Gibson.
He met Kaline, a Hall of Famer who spent 22 years with the Detroit franchise, when the former was just 14 years old, and their rapport grew over the years. Kaline, who died in April 2020, would eat lunch with Ben in the cafeteria, sharing stories for hours on end about life and baseball.
"There's not many guys like that in baseball, who were as good as he was and as humble and kind and caring," Verlander said.
"He was truly an incredible person, and I feel very honored to have gotten closer to him than most people."
Early one morning in spring training when the sun had barely risen, Verlander walked into the cage to get some swings. Then, in comes former NL MVP and two-time World Series champion Kirk Gibson.
"You need someone to feed ya?" Gibson asks Verlander.
Gibson pulls up a bucket to sit on, and starts putting baseballs on the tee for Verlander. They talk about hitting and life.
Verlander said he was able to recognize, in the moment, something special was happening.
"I have that ability to be in the moment and realize how cool it is," Verlander said.
"And I just remember swinging with Kirk Gibson right next to me and thinking: This is really, really cool and one day I'm going to tell all these stories that mean so much to me and entertain people."
Verlander was in Los Angeles a couple years after his playing career ended when his agent set up a meeting with Michael Bucklin, the vice president of digital, audio and video at FOX Sports. That got the ball rolling on his journalistic career, and Verlander first appeared with the network as a host for its 2020 World Series Watch Party.
FOX Sports has been bringing on more multimedia personalities since relaunching its app and website in July, and Verlander's hiring is part of a renewed push to generate original content.
"I feel like I'm exactly where I need to be, it all has led to this," Verlander said. "I've known this is what I'm supposed to be doing in my life, and I feel really good about where I am on this team."
