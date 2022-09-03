Harrison roughed up in Flying Squirrels' loss to Harrisburg

After some first-inning fireworks from both teams, the Richmond Flying Squirrels couldn’t keep up with the Harrisburg Senators in a 8-5 loss at The Diamond on Saturday evening.

Richmond lefty Kyle Harrison lasted only two innings, allowing four runs and six hits, including two home runs. He struck out six and walked one. Reliever Ofelky Peralta (0-2) was pinned with the loss, allowing a run over two innings.

Robert Hassell III, one of the prospects acquired by the Nationals in the Juan Soto trade, doubled home a run in the sixth.