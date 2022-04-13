In James River's Vinnie Pasquantino, the Kansas City Royals may have found a true 'winner'

There are two things that Vinnie Pasquantino loves most about playing baseball: winning and being a menace to opposing pitchers.

In his first full season of pro baseball, the former James River standout won plenty of games.

And, boy, did pitchers hate to see him.

Last year marked a major breakout for Pasquantino, a first baseman taken by the Royals in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB draft out of Old Dominion. It would normally be an uphill battle for a prospect to find his footing after losing what was supposed to be his first full taste of minor league baseball to the pandemic.

“It’s like jumping into a cold pool, you can’t just dip your toe in,” Pasquantino said. “You just gotta go all the way in to know how it feels.”

The water felt just fine for the 6-foot-4 lefty. Across two levels, Pasquantino was among the best and most polished hitters at each level. He hit .291 with a .384 on-base percentage and 13 home runs with the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits.

Very little changed upon his promotion to the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals. He finished with a .310 average, .405 on-base percentage and 11 blasts.

“I want to make the pitcher work, that’s my goal,” Pasquantino said. “I want him to sweat a little bit more when I’m at the plate. … You want to be that force in the lineup that the pitcher is worried about.”

Pasquantino has loved the sport since growing up as a Yankees fan. Being a baseball lifer comes with certain unwritten rules and superstitions, one he got to test on Sept. 16 last year.

He yanked a high fastball with home run distance, but it landed deep into the stands, foul. On the next pitch, he tattooed a hanging curveball, with his fly ball leaving the stadium in Springdale, Ark., but again on the wrong side of the foul pole.

“The rule of thumb is that if you hit a foul-ball homer, the only way to get back to even is to hit another one,” Pasquantino explained.

The third pitch was a center-cut fastball. He scalded it for his 24th - and final - homer of the season.

“So I proved that theory right.”

It was his favorite moment of the season, next to winning the league championship. Both teams he played for ended their seasons with titles.

Pasquantino's surface-level statistics are gaudy enough on their own: His .965 OPS in the Double-A Central stacked up to some of the most prominent prospects in the sport, like Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez (1.007) and Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. (.939), both of whom started opening day in the majors this year.

But Pasquantino’s plate discipline is what separates himself from many of the sluggers like him. He totaled 64 walks and struck out 64 times, an eye-opening ratio that earned him distinction as a top prospect at sites like FanGraphs.

“He hated to strike out. And that has carried with him,” said Pete Schumacher, who coached Pasquantino on the varsity team at James River. “He takes great pride in hitting."

The hitting prowess is only one piece of the puzzle for Pasquantino’s success, however.

Schumacher raved about Pasquantino’s work ethic at James River, specifically in the facets of the game that didn’t involve hitting the ball over the fence.

Pasquantino put in hours and hours to be able to do the splits at first base in his sophomore year. He would also spend time, in and out of practice, laying down 50 bunts at a time.

“And I never once had him bunt,” Schumacher said, “but he was gonna make sure that he could bunt just in case that situation happened, and also to show the guys this is important.”

Before Schumacher spoke about Pasquantino the player, he made a point to talk about Pasquantino the person. The coach described the joy his former player shows as "infectious," saying Pasquantino always willing to lift others on the team up.

His positive personality isn't limited to the diamond, either. Pasquantino once acted in a school play at James River. Since graduating, he's also come back to talk to Schumacher's students - English students, not baseball players.

"I have a class full of juniors. Some of the kids in there don't like sports at all, they could care less about sports. But they still remember two years ago, when they were freshmen, and Vinnie came to talk to them," Schumacher said. "And all I did was mention his name, and they were like, 'We love Vinnie!'"

After his rise to prominence in 2021, Pasquantino waited out the end of the lockout in Surprise, Ariz., in early March for his first major league spring training. While he enjoyed playing Madden and training with his minor league cohorts - Kansas City's system includes Douglas Freeman's Daniel Lynch, Colonial Heights' Noah Murdock and Thomas Dale's Nathan Eaton - he was ready to hit again.

And hit he did. He played in 13 spring games and hit .391, including two home runs and a walk-off single.

The final exclamation point on his 2021 season was recently earning the Mike Sweeney Award from the Royals, which is given to the minor league player who best represents the organization.

Pasquantino has a winning bat and a winning personality, something that the major league team could benefit from very shortly.

"I want to be a winner. ... That can be in many different avenues, but the main goal right now is to win a World Series," said Pasquantino, who began his 2022 campaign with the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers.