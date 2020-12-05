Local women in softball, baseball say Ng hiring is step toward equality

Last weekend, Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five college football game. On Sunday, the Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson became the first woman to be a position coach for an NFL team when she took over as Cleveland’s interim tight ends coach.

These headlines come on the heels of the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s widely publicized lawsuit for pay and working conditions equal to that of the men’s team. And in the basketball world, about a third of NBA teams now employ a female coach — the Spurs Becky Hammon in 2014 became the first woman to hold a full-time coaching position in the NBA.

Phipps said her expectations of what women can attain in the sports industry have shifted in recent years.

“I definitely feel like seeing all of this recently has been super inspiring,” Phipps said.

“One person puts their foot in the door, and that opens it for everyone else. And that’s great. From now on I think we’re only going to see more, and hopefully from other sports beside baseball.”

Ng has spent 30 years in Major League Baseball, including stints as assistant general manager for the Yankees and Dodgers and, most recently, as the league’s senior vice president of baseball operations.