Local women in softball, baseball say Ng hiring is step toward equality

Caroline Phipps didn’t see a future for herself in the sports industry when she was a young girl.
The Flying Squirrels social media manager and Richmond native had always been a passionate fan — her parents, like herself, went to VCU, and she grew up going to basketball games at the Siegel Center.
But Phipps, 27, didn’t consider it a viable career path until falling in love with minor league baseball as an intern with the Squirrels while she was still in college.
A career in the sports world was never presented to her as an opportunity, Phipps said, in part because so few women hold executive positions in pro sports. That’s why Phipps was emotional when the Miami Marlins on Nov. 13 hired Kim Ng as their general manager, making her the first woman in major American men’s professional sports to hold that position.
“It’s so important for us to see that because I really had never considered it,” Phipps said. “When I was thinking of entertainment, and the event industry in college, I was thinking ‘Oh, I can plan weddings.’ I’d never really even considered sports until I actually got myself into it and realized there’s a spot for me here.”
Ng (pronounced Ang) is far from the only woman breaking glass ceilings and inspiring the next generation of young girls in major American men’s sports these days.
Last weekend, Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five college football game. On Sunday, the Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson became the first woman to be a position coach for an NFL team when she took over as Cleveland’s interim tight ends coach.
These headlines come on the heels of the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s widely publicized lawsuit for pay and working conditions equal to that of the men’s team. And in the basketball world, about a third of NBA teams now employ a female coach — the Spurs Becky Hammon in 2014 became the first woman to hold a full-time coaching position in the NBA.
Phipps said her expectations of what women can attain in the sports industry have shifted in recent years.
“I definitely feel like seeing all of this recently has been super inspiring,” Phipps said.
“One person puts their foot in the door, and that opens it for everyone else. And that’s great. From now on I think we’re only going to see more, and hopefully from other sports beside baseball.”
Ng has spent 30 years in Major League Baseball, including stints as assistant general manager for the Yankees and Dodgers and, most recently, as the league’s senior vice president of baseball operations.
Ng has said her time as a softball player at the University of Chicago significantly affected her perspective on the game as well as her administrative career. And young softball players in the Richmond area are taking inspiration from her ascension.
Emerson Aiken, a senior pitcher at Glen Allen High School and the 2020 Gatorade softball player of the year for Virginia, said she hopes Ng is the first in a long line of future female leaders in baseball.
“I’m so excited about this hire and what it means,” Aiken said.
“This is a huge and long awaited step for women in the sport. Having her representation and perspective at a higher level will hopefully allow fans and people within baseball to see that women are equally as qualified as men are when it comes to leadership positions in sports.”
University of Virginia sophomore pitcher Molly Grube, the 2019 All-Metro softball player of the year while at Manchester, called Ng’s hiring a “pivotal moment” in a historic sense, but also for the future of women in sports.
“She has proven to young girls that having a successful career in professional sports is possible,” Grube said.
“I think this is a huge milestone for gender equality in sports because the world has always considered baseball to be a ‘guy thing’ and they consider softball to be a less relevant female sport. Her being hired is huge in proving that women belong in softball and baseball. With more women getting involved in professional football and basketball, this is a big step in the right direction for gender equality and inclusion across all sports.”
In 2019, Phipps attended minor league baseball’s Innovator’s Summit, a collaborative event where all 176 minor league teams convened for education and community engagement.
There she participated in a luncheon called Women in Baseball: Coffee & Connections, which explored the challenges women in the sport face and asked attendees to share ideas about how to promote gender inclusion throughout baseball.
Phipps said it was her favorite part of the summit, and a promising indicator of the growing dialogue surrounding representation of women in the sports industry.
As she sees that dialogue increasingly garner national attention, and as women like Ng attain greater heights in the industry, Phipps now has no difficulty seeing a future for herself in a sports world that feels less gender exclusive than it did when she was a young girl.
“Though there’s still much work to be done, Ng’s ascension signals a movement toward gender equality, she said.
“It’s really inspiring for me as a woman who’s worked in this industry to see someone get to that highest level,” Phipps said.
“I think we have a lot to bring to the table, and we see things a little differently sometimes, which is beneficial for everyone.”
