Matheny homers, but Flying Squirrels drop third straight against Erie

Shane Matheny homered and drove in two runs, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped their third game in a row to the Erie SeaWolves, falling 3-2 on Friday night in Erie, Pa.

Andre Lipicus put the SeaWolves (63-54) on the board in the bottom of the third on a single paired with a throwing error from Matheny. Dane Myers added a single to add a second run. Lipicus later tripled in the fifth to bump Erie’s edge to 3-0.

Matheny’s solo homer came in the top of the sixth. It was his fourth of the season. He later drove in Jacob Heyward in the eighth on a sacrifice fly, but the Flying Squirrels went down in order in the ninth.