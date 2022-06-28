Matt Harvey, Baysox stifle Flying Squirrels 9-3 in series opener

Fresh off clinching a playoff spot on Sunday, the Flying Squirrels fell to Matt Harvey and the Bowie Baysox 9-3 in the first game of six-game set in Bowie, Md., on Tuesday.

Diego Rincones tallied four hits for Richmond (40-30), which scored a run in the first on a sacrifice fly and again in the second on Ricardo Genoves’ first homer with the team. Bowie responded with three runs in the bottom of the second and two in the third, all powered by the long ball.

Shane Matheny homered in the fourth, but Bowie pulled away for good with a three-run sixth.

Harvey (1-0), a former All-Star with the New York Mets, tossed five innings and allowed three runs in his second minor league start of the season. He struck out nine and walked none.

Harvey, on a minor league contract with Baltimore, was suspended 60 games by Major League Baseball in May after an investigation into the death of former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.