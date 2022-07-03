Matt Harvey-led Baysox stifle Flying Squirrels again

Diego Rincones tallied three hits and the Flying Squirrels’ lone RBI in a 5-1 loss to Matt Harvey and the Bowie Baysox to close a six-game set in Bowie, Md.

Harvey (2-0), the former Mets All-Star, beat Richmond (41-34) for the second time this week. He tossed five shutout innings, striking out seven, allowing four hits and walking none. Justin Armbruester finished the rest of the game for Bowie (32-43), earning his second save with four innings of one-run ball.

Jake Dahlberg (3-5) took the loss for Richmond, allowing three runs (two earned) over five frames.

Maverick Handley and Zach Watson homered for the Baysox.