Maxwell homers, but Flying Squirrels lose fifth in a row

SOMERSET, N.J. — Bruce Maxwell’s solo home run in the fifth inning was all the Flying Squirrels could muster Friday in an 8-1 loss to the Sumerset Patriots.

The loss was the fifth consecutive for Richmond (21-19) which has cooled off since a hot start. Somerset (26-13) had 11 hits and has outscored Richmond 34-10 through four games of the six-game series.

Oswaldo Cabrera’s two-RBI single in the first put Somerset up early, and the Patriots never relinquished that lead. Somerset starter Janson Junk went six strong to earn the win, allowing one run on one hit. Trenton Toplikar surrendered eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits through 5ª innings, he took the loss.