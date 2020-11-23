Midlothian native, Trinity Episcopal alum Tyler Johnson hoping promotion signals a bigger move in 2021

But perhaps most importantly, the move generally signals a player is on the precipice of making his MLB debut — players cannot be called up to the majors until they are placed on the 40-man roster. In a normal season, major league rosters are cut to 26 players at the end of spring training.

The move is an indication that Johnson has a legitimate shot at making his MLB debut in 2021. And that chance is becoming more meaningful as Johnson’s career progresses — after three seasons of minor league ball, not including 2020, he said there is a “sense of urgency” and he’s eager to “break that barrier” of taking the mound in a major league game.

The step also was a valued sign of progress for his parents, Walt and Ashely, who still live in Midlothian.

“Between me and my parents, it meant a lot. ... For them, they’re super proud,” said Johnson, describing his progression as a “joy ride” for his parents.

“We want to keep our head to the grindstone, but sometimes you can step back and take a breath and admire everything that’s gone on.”

Johnson said he’s never had standout physical attributes. So he values his parents’ willingness to invest in his future through the arduous process of making his way up baseball’s talent pipeline.