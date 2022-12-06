Parney's postcard from the baseball winter meetings: Great comments about Squirrels' 2022 season

Richmond Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell checks in from baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego for The Times-Dispatch:

Greetings from sunny San Diego. Yesterday was an active day as meetings progressed and the hectic activity of the baseball winter meetings took place.

The San Francisco Giants had their annual affiliate reception. It was great to catch up with former Squirrels manager and current Giants director of minor league player development Kyle Haines. “Hainesy” is a dear friend, and it was fun catching up with him. There were lots of great comments about the Squirrels’ 2022 season and, in particular, the job manager Dennis Pelfrey did in getting Richmond into the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Our playoff crowd of more than 9,100 was the largest playoff crowd in minor league baseball in 2022, so another feather in the cap of the Squirrels and you, Squirrels fans. I had a nice long chat with Giants head boss Larry Baer and also spent some time catching up with Giants skipper Gabe Kapler. Gabe and I did a virtual fireside chat last year to benefit Flying Squirrels charities, and he volunteered to do that again in 2023, so stay tuned for a date.

I also tried my best to get information on the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, but no one would bite.

One of the advantages of our group owning two affiliated teams is that we get to see how different major league teams work. Along with Montgomery Biscuits execs Brendon Porter and Mike Murphy, both former Squirrels, I spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays player development staff yesterday. Aside from having fun, I always learn something from the Rays and Giants and continue to be fascinated with how well each organization develops players. The Rays have also become a fertile ground for major league managers, as my count has at least six of the 30 MLB managers coming from Tampa Bay’s system. Impressive.

The Double-A owners and executives met yesterday as well. While mostly procedural, it again struck me in that room of 30 Double-A clubs, we, the Squirrels, in a ballpark built in the mid-1980s, had better attendance than anyone else there. Again, impressive.

Giants assistant farm director Tony Diggs joined us in the meeting. “Diggsy” comes to Richmond several times throughout the year and has been in the baseball game a long time as a player, manager, coach and now front-office exec. One of the many good things about these meetings is being able to spend quality time with people like Diggsy.

The work sessions yesterday included topics on merchandise, technology partner integrations, promotional theme nights and much more. Our Squirrels crew did a great job of making sure we were involved in all of the sessions and getting valuable info to bring back to Richmond.

Finally, congrats to the Crime Dog, Fred McGriff, who threw out a ceremonial first pitch on opening night in Richmond a few years back, for his election to the Hall of Fame. If only I could forget the Tom Emanski commercials he was in that overtook the cable TV screens back in the day.

I mentioned the tour of Petco Park in an earlier diary. I want to mention that I stop in my steps to this day when I see anything to do with Tony Gwynn. He was a true Hall of Fame hitter, and we lost him way too soon at 54.