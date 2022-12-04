Parney's postcard from the baseball winter meetings: Greetings from sunny San Diego

Greetings from 32,000 feet, as this Delta flight is headed to San Diego and the 2022 baseball winter meetings. Many thoughts are going through my mind as a busy week lies ahead, even if the meetings feel different since Major League Baseball took over Minor League Baseball operations during the pandemic.

And that is not a negative statement. The winter meetings just have a different focus and a different vibe, but they are still an amazing congregation of both MLB and MiLB executives from the 30 major league teams and the 120 affiliated minor league clubs.

For example, the job seeker seminar for minor league teams is now virtual, and I’m not sure that will ever come back to the winter meetings schedule. Maybe, maybe not. Same with the trade show expo where various companies, more than 400 total, showed off and sold their wares. The fact is most teams already have most things decided on and ordered by the time we get to the winter meetings, so it’s not the biggest loss for the Squirrels.

I’m thrilled to report to you from sunny San Diego through my return home on Thursday. I’m also excited to be joined on this trip — but not this plane — by teammates Ben Terry, Caroline Phipps and Garrett Erwin. They are all veterans of both the Squirrels and the winter meetings. The pace hasn’t changed, so early mornings collide with late, late nights throughout the week.

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes will be much talked about in the hotel lobby bar, where we will undoubtedly spend time swapping ideas and stories with other teams — and maybe even spreading rumors. The San Francisco Giants, with whom the Squirrels are affiliated, are rumored to be one of the two major contenders for the Herculean services of Judge, along with the Yankees — if you are reading this and know me, you know I hate the Yankees. Speaking from a hometown perspective, it will be interesting to see where Goochland’s Justin Verlander signs, although as a baseball fan I’d be surprised if he isn’t back in Houston to finish up his Hall of Fame career.

Speaking of the Hall, there should be some news regarding the veterans committee. I hope Dale Murphy gets in, and lots of Richmond Braves fans and Atlanta Braves fans will agree with me. I’m also cheering for Virginia native Billy Wagner, who I strongly feel is deserving of Cooperstown accolades.

Also this week, we will report from league meetings, clinics, seminars, MLB parties, award shows, celebrity sightings and much more. And most of it will be the truth.