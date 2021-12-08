Parney's Postcard from the baseball winter meetings: The Finale

Welp, by the time you read this, I’ll be back in good ole RVA and another baseball winter meetings, my 31st, is in the books.
On Monday, we talked about it being different, and it was. No MLB portion of the meetings gave it a distinction I can’t remember ever having. But, it also allowed for more access to reconnect with people from all around minor league baseball. And that was so refreshing to reconnect.
Yesterday, I mentioned the “Parney Coaching Tree” cocktail soirée Tuesday night. People that we have worked with through the years pick a time and get together for about 90 minutes each year. On Tuesday night, more than 15 teams — maybe even 20, I lost count — were represented throughout the time span. That’s close to 1/6th of the 120 MLB-affiliated teams.
We have forever teammates working at high executive levels at every classification. We get together, and they basically retell stories of stupid things I did with them when we worked together. We also had Squirrels partners Gary Green and Larry Botel, who own the Omaha Storm Chasers and also own the Union Omaha soccer team that plays our Richmond Kickers in USL League One.
Squirrels managing partner Lou DiBella and another one of my former owners, Chuck Greenberg, who owns the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, were college roommates, and they were there telling stories from 35 years ago.
It was fun watching Squirrels teammate Ben Terry catch up with former Richmond Braves front-office officials. I thoroughly enjoyed listening to their reminiscing their days in Richmond together. BT is the only person that has the distinction of being a fulltime employee for both the R-Braves and the Squirrels, there earning the moniker RVA Baseball Historian. It was great having BT, Caroline Phipps and Garrett Erwin on the trip.
As our careers wind down, it’s about the people and the relationships. I am extremely proud of all of the success that our teammates have had throughout the industry, literally making memories all over the country.
Oh, and Tonia, our wedding invitation list grew quite a bit as well.
So, back to this morning. I woke up to official news that a major minor league baseball transaction was announced before 7 a.m.
Endeavor, a publicly traded company with ownership stakes across the world, has purchased nine minor league teams, with supposedly a few more to be announced soon.
The teams were mostly affiliated with big market major league franchises, including the Atlanta Braves, who sold all four of their teams: Gwinnett, Mississippi (where the GM is Pete Laven who we worked with in Kannapolis), Rome and Augusta. The GreenJackets of Augusta are led by VP Tom Denlinger, an original member of the 2010 Richmond Flying Squirrels, and GM Brandon Greene.
Yesterday, I mentioned longtime friend Sam Bernabe, president of the Iowa Cubs, whose team was among the nine as well.
I sprinted to airport, where the lines moved briskly and Delta Airlines did a great job moving my flights around so I could get home a couple hours early.
Just 123 days until Squirrels Opening Day on April 12!