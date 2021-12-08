Parney's Postcard from the baseball winter meetings: The Finale

Welp, by the time you read this, I’ll be back in good ole RVA and another baseball winter meetings, my 31st, is in the books.

On Monday, we talked about it being different, and it was. No MLB portion of the meetings gave it a distinction I can’t remember ever having. But, it also allowed for more access to reconnect with people from all around minor league baseball. And that was so refreshing to reconnect.

Yesterday, I mentioned the “Parney Coaching Tree” cocktail soirée Tuesday night. People that we have worked with through the years pick a time and get together for about 90 minutes each year. On Tuesday night, more than 15 teams — maybe even 20, I lost count — were represented throughout the time span. That’s close to 1/6th of the 120 MLB-affiliated teams.

We have forever teammates working at high executive levels at every classification. We get together, and they basically retell stories of stupid things I did with them when we worked together. We also had Squirrels partners Gary Green and Larry Botel, who own the Omaha Storm Chasers and also own the Union Omaha soccer team that plays our Richmond Kickers in USL League One.