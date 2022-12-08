Parney's postcard from the winter meetings: More rules changes likely to be tested in minors in 2023

Richmond Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell checks in from baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego for The Times-Dispatch:

As I write this in the San Diego airport, my 33rd baseball winter meetings is in the rearview mirror. It was a great week with lots done and progress made, especially as we continue to build positive working relationships with various executives at Major League Baseball.

Squirrels fans will hear the name Peter Woodfork from time to time as we continue to work to build the new ballpark scheduled for the 2025 season. Peter has done a great job overseeing the minor leagues the past couple of years, and he has built a great relationship with Squirrels president and managing general partner Lou DiBella and me. Peter has been amazed at our fan base and was in The Diamond for our playoff game.

Wednesday was full of meetings with MLB, starting with an on-field rules recap, which was very interesting. Our fans saw several rules tested at our level last season — bigger bases and a pitch clock, to name two — and we anticipate there will be other items tested at our level in 2023.

Was proud to represent Lou and our owners at the owners meeting. Various reports from different boards were given during a brisk and active two-hour meeting. Our fans will see the Squirrels and the other 119 teams on a national level with several deals MLB has done. Certainly good to again see the MLB “machine” working in our favor. That was quite evident the entire week and for that we are very grateful. Commissioner Rob Manfred gave a great speech and vowed to continue to help minor league baseball teams serve their communities.

Met will several MLB clubs regarding some close friends I have in the game who are looking for jobs. It is always comforting to know that people and teams are interested in what I have to say and will listen intently. I do not take those relationships for granted at all, and they are extremely important to me.

One of the things that made my jaw drop Wednesday: The strikeout rate at the minor league level is 25%. Roger Clemens, one of the greatest power pitchers ever, struck out 23.1% of the batters he faced. The minor league number is alarming.

Another report that grabbed my attention was speed of games. We have seen length of games decrease by almost 25 minutes on average since the pitch clock and other rules were put into effect.

Spent a few minutes speaking with old friend Joe Napoli of the Toledo Mud Hens. We had an interesting discussion about the professional hockey team they own. Very interesting. Stay tuned.

After the meetings concluded, went to the entertainment district by Petco Park and had an extended stay with “Murph” and Brendon of the Montgomery Biscuits at Tivoli Bar, the oldest bar in San Diego. Wyatt Earp was a regular patron at Tivoli and there were pictures of him throughout. Babe Ruth also was a familiar face at Tivoli.

The evening was capped off by a surprise visit from former Squirrels player and close friend Steve Lerud. “Rudi” was in town doing some business with MLB teams, and he has been a close family friend since early in his playing days 20 years ago. Also caught with up with former Giants manager and current Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.

For all you Spiders out there, saw Sean Casey on the MLB Network set as I ran to some meetings.