Flying Squirrels approaching franchise single-season home run record

Richmond has already surpassed the season record for home runs at home, and both the Squirrels and visiting teams are combining to hit more home runs per game (1.79) at The Diamond than in any season since 2005, the last in which such data were available.

But Clark said the shorter alleys have only resulted in slightly more homers. It’s noted by hitters, but less important than the direction of the wind in a given day.

Squirrels third baseman David Villar is on his own historic home run pace. He hit a solo homer Saturday night, his 15th long ball of the season and added another Sunday. That’s just two off the franchise record of 18, reached twice — first in 2013 by Jarrett Parker, then again in 2014 by Mario Lisson.

“He’s been able to express himself in a great way this year,” Clark said of Villar. “We’ve always known he has that capability. But you’re seeing him being in a great place, finding a routine and feel that works for him.”

Outfielder Vince Fernandez is just off Villar’s pace with 14 homers, and Sandro Fabian is third with 13. Frankie Tostado (11) and Heliot Ramos (10) are also in double-digits.