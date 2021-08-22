Flying Squirrels approaching franchise single-season home run record

The crack of the bat at The Diamond this season has resulted in more big flies than ever before, with the Flying Squirrels approaching the franchise record for home runs in a season.
Richmond hit three homers in its 14-4 win over Erie on Saturday night to bring the season total to 105, good for fifth in the Double-A Northeast league. The Squirrels added three homers in Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Seawolves, leaving Richmond just one off the franchise record of 109, set in 2013 over 142 games, and the Squirrels are on pace to hit 133 long balls over 120 games this year.
Richmond hitting coach Doug Clark said the power surge can be linked to a philosophical shift at all levels of the game.
“The home run is such a big momentum play,” Clark said. “They [the hitters] really adjust their swings to get that launch angle so the ball gets in the air a little bit more.”
A buzzword in modern baseball, launch angle refers to the vertical angle at which the ball leaves a player’s bat after being struck. Fly ball hitters sport a higher launch angle than ground ball hitters and, on average, drive in more runs and post higher slugging percentages and strikeout totals.
Home runs (2.21 per game) and strikeouts (.255 per plate appearance) are occurring at the highest rate in the history of the Eastern League or Double-A Northeast League, dating to 1963. And batting average (.244) is the ninth-lowest in league history, while slugging percentage (.410) is tied for second-highest.
“We do like contact, and we do like guys having a high batting average,” Clark said. “It’s not like ‘Hey, if you strikeout it’s OK.’ We’re still trying to maintain the attitude of having competitive at-bats. The game is always changing, and we’re just trying to strike where the athlete needs it most, and try to help the team. Because runs win games, batting average isn’t necessarily going to win games.”
Clark said modern technology, primarily film study, has allowed hitters to be more prepared than ever before. And that, combined with an emphasis on power and decreased commitment to contact and average, have contributed to the spike in homers and strikeouts.
“They’re ready to do damage,” he said of the modern hitter when he steps to the plate. “Every stadium has cameras set up at every angle. The feedback for the players is that much better.”
Distance to each power alley was cut by about 10 feet prior to this season at the request of the San Francisco Giants, Richmond’s parent club. The Giants had heard from minor leaguers and coaches that The Diamond was too pitcher friendly, so the alteration of dimensions was meant to allow for more power in the gaps.
Richmond has already surpassed the season record for home runs at home, and both the Squirrels and visiting teams are combining to hit more home runs per game (1.79) at The Diamond than in any season since 2005, the last in which such data were available.
But Clark said the shorter alleys have only resulted in slightly more homers. It’s noted by hitters, but less important than the direction of the wind in a given day.
Squirrels third baseman David Villar is on his own historic home run pace. He hit a solo homer Saturday night, his 15th long ball of the season and added another Sunday. That’s just two off the franchise record of 18, reached twice — first in 2013 by Jarrett Parker, then again in 2014 by Mario Lisson.
“He’s been able to express himself in a great way this year,” Clark said of Villar. “We’ve always known he has that capability. But you’re seeing him being in a great place, finding a routine and feel that works for him.”
Outfielder Vince Fernandez is just off Villar’s pace with 14 homers, and Sandro Fabian is third with 13. Frankie Tostado (11) and Heliot Ramos (10) are also in double-digits.
Clark likened the balance of team approach at the place to making a pizza — meatballs, or home runs, from hitters like Villar are great. But you also need vegetables, or average and on-base percentage, from players like speedster Simon Whiteman.
“You got your meatballs, you got your veggies, and with that you get a nice pizza,” Clark said with a laugh. “You can’t just have a bunch of meatballs, you can’t just have guys trying to hit homers.”
Sunday’s game
Besides Villar’s team-high 16th home run of the season, Heath Quinn had three hits including a two-run homer in the Flying Squirrels ‘ win in front of 4,116 at The Diamond.
Gerson Garabito got his second win of the season for Richmond (49-47) after two innings of scoreless relief. Patrick Ruotolo earned his ninth save with a spotless ninth inning. Diego Rincones homered in the seventh to continue his recent hot hitting. Andrew Navigato got Erie (50-46) on the board with his first home run of the season in the top of the fourth.
