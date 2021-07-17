Flying Squirrels beat Patriots with four homers, including another one from Vince Fernandez

Vince Fernandez homered for the sixth time in his past nine games, and the Richmond Flying Squirrels continued a power surge by going deep four times to beat Somerset 7-3 in a weather-shortened game at The Diamond on Saturday.

Richmond has homered 19 times in the past 10 games. Also going deep for the Squirrels were Diego Rincones, Simon Whiteman and Will Wilson.

Somerset got to Squirrels starter Trenton Toplikar for three runs in the first two innings. The Patriots got an RBI double from Oswaldo Cabrera and an RBI single from Michael Beltre in the first. Max Burt added a homer to left in the second to make it 3-0.

The Squirrels responded with a five-run second off Somerset starter Hayden Wesneski. Rincones tied the game with a three-run homer. After catcher Bryan Torres tripled down the right-field line, Whiteman homered to make it 5-3.

Fernandez padded the lead to 6-3 in the third with a homer to center. In his past 13 games, Fernandez is batting .463 with six homers, two doubles and 17 RBIs.

Richmond (36-29) has won nine of its past 13 games.

The start of the game was delayed 48 minutes by a nearby thunderstorm. It was stopped with two outs in the bottom of the sixth because of weather and then called.