Flying Squirrels' Heath Quinn fought through pandemic, injury to return to Richmond

After finishing the 2019 season with the Squirrels, Quinn went home to prepare for 2020 spring training. Everything was normal until it wasn’t, he said, as the pandemic shut down his preparation in jarring fashion. He was sent home in mid-March and tried to work out as much as possible on his own.

The season was canceled that summer, and Quinn, like many minor leaguers, found himself grasping for training opportunities to bridge the gap in competition.

Fast forward to 2021 spring training, and Quinn, 26, was hit with another setback, this time a strained oblique. That caused him to miss nearly all of spring training, vital preparation time for an athlete already devoid of competitive opportunities for the preceding 18 months.

“Especially after having a year where I didn’t play at all, it was frustrating for that to happen,” Quinn said of the injury, adding that setbacks like that can prove a difficult mental battle for minor leaguers trying to work their way up the professional baseball ladder.