Flying Squirrels' Heath Quinn fought through pandemic, injury to return to Richmond

Heath Quinn was just trying to keep his eyes open in the dugout Tuesday night.
Selected by the San Francisco Giants in the third round of the 2016 draft out of Samford, the outfielder and Birmingham, Ala., native had just arrived in Richmond from Eugene, Ore., where he’d spent 35 games this season with San Francisco’s High-A affiliate, the Eugene Emeralds.
This is Quinn’s second stint with the Double-A Squirrels after he played 32 games in Richmond in 2019. He missed his connecting flight from Oregon after his first flight got delayed Monday night and was working with about two hours of sleep during Tuesday’s game. He proceeded to sleep from about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“It was one of the longest travel days I’ve had. It was tough,” Quinn said. “It’s nice just to get settled in and playing baseball again.”
Quinn returned to The Diamond with a bang on Wednesday, homering in his first game back with the Squirrels to help Richmond beat Erie 8-2. He’s been working on pitch selection lately and got a hanging breaking ball up in the zone that he sent soaring over the center field fence for a fourth-inning solo homer that gave Richmond a 3-2 lead.
“It feels good to be back here,” said Quinn, who also walked and scored a second run Wednesday. “I haven’t been here in two years, and it’s nice to be back in Richmond.”
After finishing the 2019 season with the Squirrels, Quinn went home to prepare for 2020 spring training. Everything was normal until it wasn’t, he said, as the pandemic shut down his preparation in jarring fashion. He was sent home in mid-March and tried to work out as much as possible on his own.
The season was canceled that summer, and Quinn, like many minor leaguers, found himself grasping for training opportunities to bridge the gap in competition.
Fast forward to 2021 spring training, and Quinn, 26, was hit with another setback, this time a strained oblique. That caused him to miss nearly all of spring training, vital preparation time for an athlete already devoid of competitive opportunities for the preceding 18 months.
“Especially after having a year where I didn’t play at all, it was frustrating for that to happen,” Quinn said of the injury, adding that setbacks like that can prove a difficult mental battle for minor leaguers trying to work their way up the professional baseball ladder.
“It’s tough, especially as you’re getting older in the system, when you have an injury it sets you back. And your time is limited, so it’s a smaller window. But there’s nothing you can really do about it. You’ve just got to focus on getting healthy as soon as possible and staying healthy throughout the season.”
A month of extended spring training in Eugene allowed him to get back into the swing of things, then after a couple months with the Emeralds, Quinn was told last week he would be returning to Richmond.
Quinn likes to play golf in the offseason and has been refining his grilling expertise with YouTube tutorials during the pandemic. He’s got a bourbon collection back home in Birmingham and spends much of his free time with his wife and 2-year-old golden retriever, Rally.
Swinging at good pitches is Quinn’s focus right now as he makes his return to Double-A. That may sound simplistic, but “hitting is hard,” Quinn said with a laugh, and simplifying your approach can prove a fruitful tactic.
When he was told he’d be coming full circle and returning to Richmond, Quinn was excited and relieved. He added that he didn’t miss the humidity.
“I’m just glad to be back,” he said, gazing out over The Diamond from the stands behind home plate, nodding his head.
Thursday’s game
Starting pitcher Akeel Morris struck out seven and allowed one run on five hits in six innings to lead the Flying Squirrels past the Erie SeaWolves 2-1 Thursday night at The Diamond.
Sandro Fabian doubled in Diego Rincones and David Villar in the fourth inning to give Richmond (46-47) a 2-0 lead. Dylan Rosa homered to center field for Erie (50-43) in the sixth to cut the deficit in half.
But three scoreless innings of relief from Gerson Garabito and Patrick Ruotolo (save) slammed the door on the SeaWolves.
