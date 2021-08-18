Flying Squirrels infielder Mitchell Tolman's focus on intangibles helps land him on top plays

A leaping dive and flip to second base from the ground helped land Flying Squirrels infielder Mitchell Tolman on “SportsCenter’s” Top 10 plays Tuesday night, the third time in his life Tolman has made the show’s countdown of top plays.

Tolman dived to field a sharply hit one-hopper at shortstop, then flipped the ball while lying in the dirt to second baseman Simon Whiteman. Whiteman turned to throw in the blink of an eye, but his toss to first baseman David Villar tailed back up the foul line. Villar came off the bag to secure the throw, and spun and tagged the runner in one fluid motion to complete the double play, which came in at No. 6 in the Top 10.

Tolman’s first top play was in high school in his hometown of Orange County, Calif., a diving grab in right field during his junior season in 2011. The second came in college playing for Oregon against Vanderbilt, a ground ball at third base where he started a tough double play across the infield.

“You don’t really think about it, it’s more just reaction,” Tolman said of his proclivity for top plays.

He didn’t watch the play on “SportsCenter,” but family and friends congratulated him.

“For me, it’s something that will be cooler to look back on when baseball is done,” Tolman said.