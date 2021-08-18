Flying Squirrels infielder Mitchell Tolman's focus on intangibles helps land him on top plays

A leaping dive and flip to second base from the ground helped land Flying Squirrels infielder Mitchell Tolman on “SportsCenter’s” Top 10 plays Tuesday night, the third time in his life Tolman has made the show’s countdown of top plays.
Tolman dived to field a sharply hit one-hopper at shortstop, then flipped the ball while lying in the dirt to second baseman Simon Whiteman. Whiteman turned to throw in the blink of an eye, but his toss to first baseman David Villar tailed back up the foul line. Villar came off the bag to secure the throw, and spun and tagged the runner in one fluid motion to complete the double play, which came in at No. 6 in the Top 10.
Tolman’s first top play was in high school in his hometown of Orange County, Calif., a diving grab in right field during his junior season in 2011. The second came in college playing for Oregon against Vanderbilt, a ground ball at third base where he started a tough double play across the infield.
“You don’t really think about it, it’s more just reaction,” Tolman said of his proclivity for top plays.
He didn’t watch the play on “SportsCenter,” but family and friends congratulated him.
“For me, it’s something that will be cooler to look back on when baseball is done,” Tolman said.
“I’m sure I’ll be able to find these clips 10 years down the road. In the moment, if I start thinking about that and how cool it is, from a mental standpoint, you get stuck there. Baseball is about consistency and being the same guy every day. So if you come out and expect to make a diving, ‘SportsCenter’ play every day, mentally it throws you off a bit.”
Tolman said, if you just let the game come to you, those plays happen of their own accord. The 27-year-old has been doing just that recently — he’s on a seven-game hitting streak, and has been with Richmond just 10 games after playing in 63 contests with the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate this season, the Sacramento River Cats. A similar mindset of approaching the game the same way every day has helped him get comfortable at the plate with Richmond.
“Whatever I did yesterday has no affect on how I play today,” Tolman said. “That’s where I’m really trying to get with my mentality, is just show up, play the game and let the results happen.”
Simplifying his approach at the plate has helped Tolman, a 2015 Pittsburgh Pirates draftee who has spent time at all levels of the minors, find a groove with his swing. Initially after getting sent down to the Squirrels, he took big swings, trying to prove himself. But he’s worked on quieting things with Squirrels hitting coach Doug Clark, and the simplicity has paid dividends recently. Tolman is hitting .306 (11 for 36) with Richmond, including three doubles, a home run and five RBIs.
Early on in his career, being so far from home was difficult for Tolman, who felt separated from his family and friends. But you get used to the distance as you grow up and mature, he said. And with modern technology, he can see his grandmother via FaceTime when he wants.
Tolman enjoys reading in his free time. He’s been reading more lately and enjoys science fiction and informative, documentary-style writing. Because baseball is such a “mental game,” he said, the focus afforded by frequent reading has helped Tolman stay calm and zero in. He’s also tried breathing exercises and meditation.
He was frustrated Tuesday night after struggling in his first two at-bats, and sat in the dugout ruminating. Then Tolman took a step back to focus on the intangibles.
“The more you’re upset and thinking about things, the more it gets in your way,” he said. “I’ve read a lot lately about some mental toughness things, how to accept things and grow. That’s been my main thing since coming here, to control myself and mentally fortify, see how good I can get at that side of the game. ... Then they [top plays] just come along, sometimes you get blessed with a little love.”
Wednesday’s game
Simon Whiteman, Heath Quinn and Shane Matheny hit home runs to lead the Flying Squirrels past the Erie SeaWolves 8-2 at The Diamond.
Whiteman’s homer to left gave Richmond (45-47) a 2-0 lead in the third inning, and Quinn’s solo shot to center field made it 3-2 in the fourth. Matheny’s solo homer to center jump-started a five-run fifth, which included a two-run double by Sandro Fabian and two-run triple by Vince Fernandez. Dane Myers hit a two-run home run for Erie (50-42) in the top of the fourth.
Michael Plassmeyer earned the win for the Squirrels, he worked seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out nine SeaWolves.
