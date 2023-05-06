In his initial career plan, Mason Black figured he might be in medical school now, learning to be an orthopedic surgeon.

Baseball presented a change of plans.

The San Francisco Giants drafted the Black in the third round in 2021 out of Lehigh University. Considered one of the organization’s top pitching prospects, the 23-year-old right-hander has advanced to Double-A with the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

“I’m here getting to throw a baseball for a living,” he said. “I’d say I kind of won that deal.”

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder grew up near Scranton, Pennsylvania, and wanted to go to an academically focused college and see how far he could go in baseball. He chose Lehigh, about an hour and 15 minutes away, to pursue a bioengineering degree.

“You always hope you have a career in baseball,” he said. “Obviously it was something I was going to try to squeeze every last ounce of talent out of my body. Luckily, I ended up in the place where I am. I’m grateful for that. But if it didn’t work out then I would be able to say, hey, I gave it my all.”

And he’d have that degree. Black concentrated on biopharmaceutical engineering, with the idea of going to medical school.

“It was like drug delivery systems and tissue engineering and all kinds of fun new ways,” he said. “It’s a fast-growing field, too, which was a lot of fun.

“You’d see something they’d publish in a science magazine, and the next day we’re talking about it in class with a well-educated professor.”

Among the things Black studied: stem cell technology and creating an improved artificial heart valve.

“It’s cool stuff,” he said.

His baseball career was delivering as well. Pro scouts started to show considerable interest after his fastball hit the mid-90s in the summer after his freshman year.

After Black was named the Patriot League pitcher of the year as a junior in 2021, the Giants took him with the 85th overall pick.

In his first pro season last year, Black finished 6-4 with a 3.21 ERA at Class A San Jose and High-A Eugene. He ranked fourth in the Giants organization in strikeouts (136 in 112 innings).

Black is 0-2 with a 5.60 ERA in five starts with the Squirrels. In 17 2/3 innings, he has allowed 17 hits and six walks, with 24 strikeouts.

“I just want to keep continuing to learn and grow and just … kind of shore up some inconsistencies and compete out there,” he said. “And have fun while doing it, too, and go nuts.”

Black said bioengineering helps him in baseball not with pitching mechanics but “more like the abstract way of problem-solving that I think really applies and helps a ton.”

“It does lead to me getting too analytical at times,” he said. “But I’d rather know why things happen and be able to fix it than just like guessing. I think that’s something the Giants really help out with, is giving you access to what information they think you need, not letting you get too into your own head.”

Black had two semesters remaining when he was drafted. He finished his degree before this season, but he’s not sure if medical school will be in his future once his baseball career ends.

“I think it’s just taking the tides as they come and just trying to enjoy each day. Not thinking too far ahead,” he said. “I haven’t take the MCAT (Medical College Admission Test) yet, so I think the medical school hopes are kind of out the window right now. But you never know what could happen in the future.”

