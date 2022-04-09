Gigliotti's big game helps Flying Squirrels to 2-0 start

It’s a long season, of course, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels are off to a stellar start under new manager Dennis Pelfrey.

Richmond beat Bowie 9-2 behind Mike Gigliotti’s big game and a seven-run ninth inning on Saturday in Bowie, making the Squirrels 2-0 for the third time in franchise history (12th season). Richmond won its 2022 opener 7-5 against Bowie on Friday night.

Gigliotti, an outfielder selected by the parent San Francisco Giants in the Rule 5 draft in 2021 from Tampa Bay, went 4 for 4 with a homer, drove in four runs and stole two bases.

His homer in the third inning put Richmond ahead 1-0. Bowie tied the game in the seventh, but the Squirrels regained the lead in the eighth on Gigliotti’s RBI single. Bowie tied the game again in the bottom of the inning on Jordan Westburg’s homer.

Two bases-loaded walks and Franklin Labour’s two-run double put Richmond ahead 6-2 in the ninth before Gigliotti singled in two more runs.

Squirrels starter Kai-Wei Teng threw five scoreless innings in his Double-A debut. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out six.

Teng went 5-6 with a 4.33 with High-A Eugene last season. He had 142 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings. Teng, from Taiwan, signed with Minnesota in 2017. He was traded to the Giants in 2018 with outfielder Jaylin Davis for pitcher Sam Dyson.

Richmond won Friday’s game in 3:16 after a 33-minute rain delay.

Flying Squirrels starter Jake Dahlberg worked 4.1 scoreless innings in his Double-A debut. He struck out eight batters, matching Dan Slania’s club record for most whiffs on the first day. That was set in 2017.

Squirrels pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts, the most in an opener in franchise history.

Outfielder Brett Auerbach hit a two-run homer in his Double-A debut as the Flying Squirrels went ahead 6-0 in the sixth inning. Jacob Heyward added an RBI double for Richmond.