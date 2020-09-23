J.R. Tucker, VMI alum Matt Winn looking at life after pro baseball

“It happens,” said Winn, whose best season was 2016, when he hit .233 with 15 homers and 53 RBIs between Richmond and Class A Augusta. “It’s OK. I understand it’s a business.

“I was disappointed, but I kind of had a feeling last year. I didn’t really play that much [90 at-bats with Richmond]. I was on the phantom [injured list] quite a bit. I could kind of see the writing on the wall. That was kind of the point when I was really thinking about what I’d do after baseball.”

Winn said some independent teams reached out about playing. He played a couple of times locally. He’s caught in bullpen sessions and works out regularly at The Diamond, plus he’s helping coach two 16-year-old travel teams.

At this point, though, he’s pretty much set on trying to become a firefighter.

“I’m kind of getting tired of playing for a couple of grand a month,” he said. “I’m kind of getting up there in age. I’ve seen guys like that, kind of just journeymen through the minor leagues who get to the upper minor leagues but never get a chance to go up.”

“I want to stay here in Richmond because I love it here,” he added. “I love the community, and it’s done so much for me. I want to give back as much as I can.”