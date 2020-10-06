MLB roundup: Astros take commanding 2-0 lead over Athletics

LOS ANGELES — George Springer hit two homers and the Houston Astros kept making more noise in the playoffs, beating the Oakland Athletics 5-2 on Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.
Martin Maldonado also went deep for Houston Springer put Houston ahead to stay with a two-run, two-out drive in the third.
Maldonado’s solo shot in the fifth chased loser Sean Manaea in his first appearance of this postseason. Yusmeiro Petit came in and promptly gave up Springer’s second homer of the game, extending Houston’s lead to 5-2.
Winner Framber Valdez allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, struck out four and walked one. The 26-year-old left-hander, making his first postseason start, retired his final 10 batters.
Enoli Paredes retired the side in the eighth. Ryan Pressly worked around Marcus Semien’s leadoff single in the ninth, Oakland’s only hit past the fourth inning, to finish a six-hitter for the save.
Oakland didn’t have an at-bat with a runner in scoring position. The Athletics got on board in the second with Khris Davis’ second-inning home run, his third of this postseason, put them ahead.
After Springer’s first homer, the Astros extended their lead to 3-1 on Carlos Correa’s RBI groundout in the fourth that scored Michael Brantley, who doubled leading off.
Chad Pinter led off the bottom half with a 453-foot homer to right-center.
For the second straight game, Oakland’s starting pitching failed to go deep. Manaea gave up four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Late Monday
Yankees 9, Rays 3: Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning for New York’s fourth home run of the game, and the Yankees beat Tampa Bay in the opener of their AL Division Series at Petco Park.
Stanton homered to straightaway center field on a 2-2 pitch from John Curtiss.
Kyle Higashioka and Aaron Judge hit the tying and go-ahead home runs off Blake Snell in the fifth to back winner Gerrit Cole. Clint Frazier hit an impressive shot into the second deck in left in the third.
The ball was flying for the Rays as well against Cole in downtown San Diego. Randy Arozarena homered in the first and Ji-Man Choi muscled an opposite-field, two-run shot in the fourth into the Rays bullpen in left-center to give Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead.
Cole went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out eight and walking two. Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, was the loser. He pitched five innings and allowed four runs on six hits while striking out four and walking two.
Yankees’ Germán reinstated
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán was reinstated from the restricted list by the commissioner’s office on Tuesday after completing an 81-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
The 28-year-old right-hander is not eligible to pitch in the postseason because he was on the restricted list on Sept. 15, the last date for postseason eligibility.