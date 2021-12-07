Parney's Postcard from the winter meetings: Day Three

Shula’s 2, Parney 0. Heading into Day Three the business meetings have been fervent, comprehensive and inspiring. Also, I’ve eaten enough red meat to sink me into the Disney Dolphin hotel pool, but enough red wine to float in it.
Tuesday morning started with an impressive on-field rules presentation led by former MLB general manager Mike Hill (Marlins) and former player Raul Ibanez. Incredibly impressive was their strong desire to create interest and energy around our game while focusing on length of games and giving fans “what they crave.”
I can’t reveal any specific changes yet but trust me when I say getting the average game time down to around 2 1/2 hours is a goal, and they have solid ideas about how to do that while not messing with the integrity or outcomes of the game.
Like other meetings regarding on-field issues, player wellness and safety play important roles. It was recently announced that MLB will cover the housing costs moving forward for MiLB players, that was something we spent time on as the teams will be helping their MLB affiliates find the proper and appropriate housing for the April-September season.
We had very detailed discussions on items like ABS, pitch clocks (which we have), the shift, potentially bigger bases and other things, that, as a baseball fan and professional, were extremely interesting.
More details will be provided by MLB on official rules for the upcoming season, none of anything we discussed has been deemed official as of yet and I expect them to let us know of any potential changes as we get into the new year. I’ve been very impressed by not only this entire presentation but the professionalism and passion for baseball displayed by everyone involved.
The official Double-A Northeast League meeting wrapped up another hectic morning. League administrator Ronnie Glenn walked us through an aggressive agenda with a high amount of league member interaction and comments.
My man Lou DiBella, managing owner of the Squirrels, made some very interesting and on point comments regarding plans for the 2022 postseason, which will be announced in the coming weeks heading into spring training.
It is also interesting to see how much time the industry speaks of non-game day events. Much brainstorming and best practices were discussed both in league meetings and at the pool bar, which we went to again last night. Being around other industry experts has been inspiring to all of our Squirrels travelling crew.
Bumped into long time friend, mentor and just a living legend, Mike Veeck. Haven’t seen him in years, so it was great hugging him and catching up. Mike is the son of legendary MLB owner Bill Veeck and someone promotionally and entertainment wise I have always held in high esteem. Truly a highlight of the week seeing “Veecky”.
Fun fact: Iowa Cubs President Sam Bernabe, unbeknownst to me, has been for years keeping a list of “Parney Pants” he has seen me wear in-person or virtually. He showed me the list Tuesday and he has seen more than 30 pairs so far. Incredible, and a little concerning, that an industry giant like Bernabe would take the time to keep a “Parney Pants” list.
Along with Montgomery Biscuits Chief Operating Officer Brendon Porter, Mike Murphy met with our MLB affiliate the Tampa Rays on the 2022 season. Due to the current lockout, only a couple MLB teams, those that are relatively close distance to Orlando, are here. Unfortunately we have missed Kyle Haines and our other friends with the San Francisco Giants but enjoyed a great meeting with the Rays, who are great at what they do.
Had a “Parney Coaching Tree” cocktail party with people from all around baseball that we have worked with throughout the last 32 years, one of my favorite times of the annual meetings except I get stuck with the bill. Will share some specific stories from that today.
Finally, learned from MLB that the Squirrels will be highlighted in an exciting, impactful new program that will be announced in February. So many tentacles to this program and it will be very, very impactful all across the country. More details on this next year.