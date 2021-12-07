Parney's Postcard from the winter meetings: Day Three

More details will be provided by MLB on official rules for the upcoming season, none of anything we discussed has been deemed official as of yet and I expect them to let us know of any potential changes as we get into the new year. I’ve been very impressed by not only this entire presentation but the professionalism and passion for baseball displayed by everyone involved.

The official Double-A Northeast League meeting wrapped up another hectic morning. League administrator Ronnie Glenn walked us through an aggressive agenda with a high amount of league member interaction and comments.

My man Lou DiBella, managing owner of the Squirrels, made some very interesting and on point comments regarding plans for the 2022 postseason, which will be announced in the coming weeks heading into spring training.

It is also interesting to see how much time the industry speaks of non-game day events. Much brainstorming and best practices were discussed both in league meetings and at the pool bar, which we went to again last night. Being around other industry experts has been inspiring to all of our Squirrels travelling crew.