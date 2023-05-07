Spencer Bivens could have said uncle several times during his baseball career. He had every reason.

But giving up obviously is not Bivens. Which is why, at 28 years old, the 6 foot-5, 205-pound right-handed reliever is in Double-A with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, continuing an unlikely story of perseverance and determination.

“I always knew I could do it,” he said. “But it just finally took really putting in the work and just not taking no for an answer. That’s pretty much been my story with baseball my whole life.”

Bivens has played in junior college, gotten cut in Division I and played in Division II. He kept his baseball life going by playing in France. He’s moved around independent leagues, getting released once and traded another time before finally being signed by the San Francisco Giants as a free agent last year.

You can understand why Bivens says he’s grateful to the Giants organization and to be in Richmond.

“It’s still kind of hard to believe I’m sitting here in Double-A,” he said.

Bivens was born in Virginia Beach – he still has family there – and moved to State College, Pennsylvania, when he was young.

With an 81-85 mph fastball in high school, he wasn’t really recruited by colleges and went to Louisburg College in North Carolina. He eventually tried out at hometown Penn State but didn’t make the team.

A teammate at Louisburg who had gone to Division II Rogers State in Claremore, Oklahoma, recommended Bivens. He pitched two seasons there, getting his fastball to 88-92 and going 15-9 with a 3.21 ERA.

That seemed to be the end of the line. But Bivens was following another Louisburg teammate on social media who was playing in France. He started texting with him and asking questions and hooked on in 2019 with the Savigny Lions, a team not far from Paris.

The team played doubleheaders on weekends, paid cash and paid for housing and plane fare to and from home. Bivens said the level of play probably was between Division II and III in college, with a wide variety of skills and some former minor leaguers.

Bivens took some French in middle school, “but it was the bare minimum.” He said the language wasn’t really a problem because most everybody spoke English.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “I had a blast. I learned a lot about myself. Being on your own. … I did a lot of traveling by myself. I explored Paris by myself. It was a lot of fun to have that freedom.”

Bivens was pretty much resigned to playing overseas and signed to play the 2020 season with a team in the Czech Republic. COVID 19 nixed those plans, which he said turned out to be a blessing.

“It stopped me from going over there, and I don’t think I would have tried to really play here again,” he said.

A friend hooked him up with an independent team in Pennsylvania, and former major leaguer Brandon Phillips got him onboard with another. That set up opportunities in 2021 with three independent teams featuring a lot of minor leaguers.

That told him he could compete in the minors and “wouldn’t be a slouch if I got an opportunity.”

“I was just waiting for that opportunity,” he said.

Bivens said he put in a lot of work that offseason, putting on about 20 pounds and changing primarily to a sinker-slider pitcher.

With a low-to-mid-90s fastball, he was back in the independent Atlantic League with Gastonia to start 2022. The Giants took notice and signed him as a free agent in May.

“To get that call was life-changing,” he said.

Bivens was 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 30 innings at Low-A San Jose last season and 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA in 13 1/3 innings at Triple-A Sacramento.

He began this season at High-A Eugene (3-0, 3.60 in 15 innings) before being elevated to Richmond this week.

At 28, Bivens knows his window is small. The Giants have been telling him not to worry about it, he said.

He just wants to keep taking steps forward with his career.

“I know a lot of people probably would have given up on it, being 27 and having the first taste of (the minor leagues last year) going to Low-A,” he said. “I just knew in my gut knew I shouldn’t, and I knew I would regret it if I didn’t give it everything I had.”

Squirrels 4, Altoona 1: Right fielder Luis Matos homered, threw out a runner at the plate and made a terrific catch against the wall as the Flying Squirrels finished the homestand at The Diamond on Sunday.

Matos also singled and went 2 for 4. He has reached base in 23 of the 25 games he’s played this season. Carter Aldrete homered, doubled in a run and went 3 for 4 as division-leading Richmond improved to 16-10. Starter Carson Seymour allowed one run in four innings.

The Squirrels have Monday off before beginning a series at Erie.

